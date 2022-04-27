ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

El Salvador’s Bitcoin strategy continues to lose steam after 7.5 months

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqgts_0fLnjuL900

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

El Salvador’s much-touted Chivo crypto wallets are fast falling out of favor in the country, just seven and a half months after their introduction in September 2021.

A new report by the U.S. National Bureau of Economic Research finds that just 20% of adult citizens in the country are using the Chivo Wallet app, despite a much larger number of initial downloads.

El Salvador, in an effort to encourage adoption, offers a $30 bonus to any citizen who downloads the app. That definitely drew interest, but only in the short term.

“Among those who have downloaded the app, over 60% did not use Chivo Wallet after spending their $30 bonus,” the report reads. “Moreover, most users who used Chivo after spending the $30 bonus do not engage with the app intensively. The median user reports no ATM withdrawals, and no payments sent or received in bitcoin in a given month.”

The agency also said it had found no evidence that Salvadorans were using Chivo Wallet to pay taxes or bills at any significant scale.

Never miss a story about Bitcoin

“Overall, we document that bitcoin is not being widely used as a medium of exchange,” the Bureau said.

Last September, El Salvador became the first world economy to make Bitcoin legal tender, passing a law requiring businesses to accept Bitcoin for goods and services. Bitcoin ATMs were also installed around the country.

Within two weeks there were signs of trouble. One of those ATMs was set on fire during a protest. Others didn’t work well; in the first week, officials admitted that of a line of people in front of one machine, just three had been able to withdraw money. And Chivo’s identity verification system was faulty, meaning some users found their accounts had been taken by hackers who spoofed their identity before they could register.

A separate report from the Republic’s Reserve Bank of El Salvador found that only 1.6% of remittances went through digital wallets in February 2022, the lowest percentage since Chivo’s creation.

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
pymnts.com

Today in Crypto: Fidelity to Permit Bitcoin in 401(k)s; Delays in Ethereum Upgrade Frustrate Investors; Fort Worth to Mine Bitcoin; Buenos Aires to Allow Crypto Tax Payments

Ether has said it plans to do better at upping its status in the crypto world, though “the clock’s ticking,” Reuters reported Tuesday (April 26). Ether was supposedly weeks away from its June “merge,” which could make it faster, cheaper and less power hungry. The merge was purportedly going to see ether mining transition away from its energy-intensive proof of work method and go to proof of stake, the report noted.
FORT WORTH, TX
Fortune

Panama is poised to approve the use of Bitcoin and 8 other cryptos ‘without limitation’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Lawmakers in Panama, the Latin American country with a reputation as a tax haven, have approved a bill that would regulate the use of Bitcoin and eight other cryptocurrencies and approve their use for paying taxes and for private transactions.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Bitcoin Atm#Salvadorans#Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
dailyhodl.com

Little-Known Ethereum Rival Surges 49% in One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Correct

One low-cap Ethereum-rival altcoin is moving in the opposite direction of most of the crypto market, partially on the news of a major celebrity partnership. While numerous crypto assets saw declining prices this week, XDB, the native token for open-source blockchain project DigitalBits, skyrocketed in value by 49.5% in the past seven days.
STOCKS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum-Based Altcoin Project Explodes 61% After Revealing Coinbase Partnership

A decentralized finance (DeFi) platform offering infrastructure solutions for Web 3.0 developers is soaring after joining forces with Coinbase to power its new non-fungible token (NFT) wing. In a tweet, DeFi blockchain 0x (ZRX) announces that its native 0x Protocol will power the Coinbase NFT social marketplace while providing low...
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Top Trader Forecasts Imminent Record High for One Ethereum Rival, Says 38% Bitcoin Burst Likely

A widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader says he’s bullish on three digital assets including Bitcoin (BTC) and one up-and-coming Ethereum (ETH) competitor. Starting with Bitcoin, pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 173,800 Twitter followers that he believes BTC will surge close to 40% as the leading cryptocurrency continues to show a bullish market structure in the higher timeframe.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Pouncing on Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Amid Crypto Market Downtown, According to On-Chain Data

The world’s largest Ethereum (ETH) whales are gobbling up memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) even while data suggests that most SHIB investors remain deep underwater. According to a new tweet from the whale-tracking website WhaleStats, SHIB has surpassed ETH layer-2 scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) as the top traded crypto asset among the top 500 Ethereum wallets.
PETS
itechpost.com

5 Things Nobody Know About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is best known for providing an advanced culture and bringing the online platform for the cryptocurrency exchange. The first currency on blockchainjobz.com that came into existence without Government and was widespread is bitcoin. It is pretty normal to have a big picture before the other currency and the people. However, cryptocurrencies have always been shy in providing all the information. The global warning of publishing crypto coins led to the openness in bitcoin acceptance. Nobody knows a few hidden points about Bitcoin until and unless they become investors and Research from the Internet. Let's understand the five unknown facts of Bitcoin.
CURRENCIES
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Trader Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Rally in Coming Weeks, Says Solana (SOL) and ApeCoin (APE) Ready for Bounce

A popular analyst is digging into the charts to see if a diverse trio of crypto assets might be primed for rallies. The pseudonymous crypto trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 174,200 Twitter followers that if Bitcoin (BTC) maintains its trend of higher lows dating back to late February, he believes the leading cryptocurrency can roar past the $55,000 level.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Indicator That’s Almost Never Failed Could Signal Next Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom, Says Top Crypto Analyst

A popular crypto analyst says that he’s closely following one indicator that has consistently marked the bottom for Bitcoin (BTC) since 2017. In a new video, crypto strategist Kevin Svenson tells his 68,200 YouTube subscribers to keep a close eye on the weekly Coinbase volume of Bitcoin, which he says has been an accurate indicator of trend reversals.
CURRENCIES
Fortune

Fortune

121K+
Followers
6K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy