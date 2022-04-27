ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Woman accused of hurling racial slurs, slapping teen over crazy bread

By Katelyn Ogle/KFOR, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

An Oklahoma woman is accused of calling a teenage Little Caesar’s employee racial slurs before slapping him across the face because the pizza place was out of “crazy...

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

