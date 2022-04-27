ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Election Board: Labor Commissioner candidate must remove nickname from ballot

By Austin Breasette/KFOR
 2 days ago
The Oklahoma State Election Board ruled unanimously Monday that current Oklahoma House Rep. Sean Roberts cannot use the nickname Sean “The Patriot” Roberts on the ballot in his run for State Labor...

