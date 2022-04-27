ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Man, woman arrested for Hattiesburg auto burglary

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PCuY_0fLni3Bs00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man and a woman on Tuesday, April 26 in connection to an auto burglary.

Hattiesburg man arrested on drug, firearm charges

Police said Veronica Holton, 37, and Kendrell Minor, 29, were arrested in the 5700 block of Highway 49 around 1:30 a.m. Investigators said the two were caught breaking into a vehicle.

Holton and Minor were both arrested and charged with one count of auto burglary. They were both booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Yazoo City man convicted of raping daughter

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City man was convicted of six counts of statutory rape on Tuesday, April 5. A Yazoo County Circuit Court Jury found Jimmy Allen guilty of raping his daughter. Prosecutors said Allen will be sentenced on April 14, 2022.
YAZOO CITY, MS
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hattiesburg, MS
Crime & Safety
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WJTV 12

49 arrested in MET operation in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) and other agencies arrested 49 suspects during a Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) operation in Jackson. The operation happened April 8-10. Officials said there was an emphasis on the Capitol Complex Improvement District. “This operation is a major loss for criminals in Jackson, but […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Holton And Minor#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man, woman dead in murder-suicide at Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after two people died in a murder-suicide in Jackson on Monday, April 18. The incident took place at The Park at Inverness Apartments on Ridgewood Road. According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 37-year-old Markell Felder is suspected of shooting and killing 31-year-old Patrice Harley and hours […]
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi man arrested after shooting and killing neighbor’s dog

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Natchez Police Department on April 23, 2022, officers responded to the area of Woodlawn Street about a shot dog. Officers saw the owner’s dog lying on their front porch. The owner told police their dog had gotten into a neighbor’s yard, where the neighbor used what appeared to […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after fight in north Mississippi; 1 person charged

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man died during the weekend after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant, authorities said. News outlets reported that officers responded to a call early Saturday about an assault at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Chuck McDougald said officers found emergency medical responders treating Leonard “K.C.” Cooper, 31, […]
TUPELO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Moore Funeral Service destroyed by fire

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Moore Funeral Service building in Purvis was destroyed in a fire that happened on April 23, 2022. Pine Belt News reported firefighters received a call around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday about the fire. Fire officials said the building is a loss. No injuries were reported during the incident, and […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Columbia man arrested in connection to death of wife

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – A Columbia man was arrested in connection to the death of his wife. Columbia police said they arrested Ellis John Peavy, 36, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. Investigators said they responded to the 400 block of McNeese Street just after 10:00 a.m. the same day. They found 68-year-old […]
COLUMBIA, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after deadly shooting at Canton apartment complex

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police arrested a suspect after a deadly shooting on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The shooting happened at an apartment complex on South Canal Street just after 8:30 a.m. Police said 29-year-old Terrell McDonald, of Union, was shot once in the chest. According to investigators, 26-year-old Xavier Barnes, of Canton, was […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

JCSD employee fired after iconic Ocean Springs rooster found dead

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) terminated a Jones County Juvenile Detention Center Correctional Officer after an iconic Ocean Springs rooster was found dead. On Sunday, April 24, investigators said Kendra Shaffer was implicated in taking of Carl the Rooster in downtown Ocean Springs. The rooster was later found deceased […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Two dead after gas station shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the Exxon gas station at 325 Highway 19 in west Meridian Thursday afternoon. Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed two people who were shot died. Their identities have not yet been released by authorities. Police got...
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with felony drug trafficking in Perry County

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with felony drug trafficking in Perry County after a traffic stop on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Perry County deputies said Hayden Bryant, 29, was pulled over near Highway 98 and Main Street in New Augusta. Officers said they searched his car and found more than 40 […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy