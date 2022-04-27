Man, woman arrested for Hattiesburg auto burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man and a woman on Tuesday, April 26 in connection to an auto burglary.

Police said Veronica Holton, 37, and Kendrell Minor, 29, were arrested in the 5700 block of Highway 49 around 1:30 a.m. Investigators said the two were caught breaking into a vehicle.

Holton and Minor were both arrested and charged with one count of auto burglary. They were both booked into the Forrest County Jail.

