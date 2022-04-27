Marshall County man gets 46 months for drug charge

Lonnie James Tanner, Jr., of Cameron, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 46 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Tanner, 53, pleaded guilty in January 2022 to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Tanner admitted to selling methamphetamine in July 2021 in Marshall County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Marshall County Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

