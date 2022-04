WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A three-judge panel unanimously denied the innocence claim for the men convicted of killing the grandfather of NBA star Chris Paul 20 years ago. The ruling means two men will remain in jail. Two others who are already out of jail after serving time will keep their criminal records. If the judges would have ruled the other way, it would have expunged their records.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO