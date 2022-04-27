ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

KNWA Today: Food Market and Pitch Showcase

By Perry Elyaderani
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjBzT_0fLngSQc00

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Community loan fund Forge is teaming up with Cureate Courses to host a food market and pitch showcase today (April 27th.) The showcase will give the community a chance to sample products from eight entrepreneurs based in Arkansas. The eight women are graduating from a Cureate program designed to provide mentorship for women working to convert their passions into businesses. Admission is free from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Jones Center, and registration is available online here . More information about the women and their businesses is available here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
Gin Lee

Are there food shortages in Arkansas?

Wal-Mart Supercenter at Newport, Ar/ Are there food shortages?Gin Lee. In Newport, Arkansas, there don't seem to be any real food shortages nor anywhere else near my location. With recent events happening around the world, I have been hearing a lot about Wal-Mart closures, and food scarcity. So, when I got the chance this weekend to go on a shopping excursion with my mom, we decided to check out the Wal-Mart Supercenter, Food Smart grocery, Dollar Tree, and Goodwill stores in Newport, Arkansas.
NEWPORT, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA Today: Mini Derby Returns!

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Non-profit Equestrian Bridges is hosting their Mini Derby watch party this year in Rogers. The May 7th event centers around celebrating the Kentucky Derby, and gives community members the chance to get into the spirit of the race without traveling to Churchill Downs. Attendees can enjoy festivities like live music, food […]
ROGERS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springdale, AR
Food & Drinks
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Sports
Springdale, AR
Lifestyle
City
Springdale, AR
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
Local
Arkansas Business
Springdale, AR
Business
State
Arkansas State
Springdale, AR
Sports
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Forge#Cureate
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Arkansas

According to the latest Forbes billionaire list, there are 2,688 billionaires in the world. A few of these live in Arkansas- with the familiar names of Jim and Ron Walton at the top of the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 95.9

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
Axios NW Arkansas

3 must-try rooftop bars in Northwest Arkansas

Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up.Why it matters: Getting outdoors and looking over familiar areas from a different perspective can lift your spirit, especially if you're lifting spirits. 1. The Preacher's SonDetails: Grab a celebratory drink atop this restored, historic church in Bentonville.Of note: The rooftop is open weather permitting — and closed Sundays.Address: 201 N.W. A St. The rooftop of The Preacher's Son. Worth Sparkman/ Axios2. Feed and FollyDetails: A lively, laid-back hangout serving local food and drinks in Fayetteville.Perks: A menu of "destination" cocktails highlighting different countries — including the Zelenskyy (Ukraine — vodka, lichi, lemon juice, ginger liqueur) and Copenhagen Sling (Denmark — Danish aquavit, orgeat, lemon juice, angostura and lemon bitters).Address: 110 S. College Ave. Eat and drink al fresco. Photo courtesy of Feed and Folly3. Dickson Street PubDetails: Enjoy a cold pint and some of the best views in Fayetteville from this rooftop patio.Go when: you want a lively night out and don't mind mingling with the college crowd.Address: 303 W. Dickson St. Photo courtesy of Dickson Street Pub
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

This Massive Missouri Spring Unleashes 286 Million Gallons a Day

It's one of Missouri's first state parks and it also happens to be one of the biggest springs in America. See for yourself the wonders of Big Spring State Park in Missouri. If you're looking for a summer road trip possibility, Big Spring State Park is worth considering. As the National Park Service confirms, it's one of the biggest springs in America and at any given time might be the biggest. On average, the daily water flow of Big Spring is 286 million gallons a day. Staggering.
MISSOURI STATE
KHBS

'Arkansas in a pandemic breathing space,' according to UAMS forecast

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Arkansas health experts, COVID-19 numbers throughout the state are flat — especially compared to January’s omicron spike. Fayetteville Health Officer Dr. Marti Sharkey said the news is somewhat optimistic but offers caution as case counts also aren't decreasing. “I would say somewhere...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
beckershospitalreview.com

Walmart heir to help build new regional health system in Arkansas

Walmart heir Alice Walton's foundation has partnered with the Washington Regional Medical System in Fayetteville, Ark., to build a new regional healthcare system. The new health system will serve northwest Arkansas. The Alice Walton Foundation and Washington Regional Medical Center plan to work with Cleveland Clinic to support growth of healthcare services in the region. The three organizations will work together to help residents in Arkansas access specialty care.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy