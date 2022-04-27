ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildcats clinch Mid-State 2A title

By Stokes News
thestokesnews.com
Cover picture for the articleHIGH POINT — West Stokes’ golf team clinched the Mid-State 2A Conference Championship, the first in school history, two weeks ago. On Tuesday, the Wildcats won the tournament championship by 35 strokes over second place Eden-Morehead at the Oak Hollow Golf Club. Freshman Brandon Bowman earned the...

