Wildcats clinch Mid-State 2A title

NEWBERRY — Newberry High School’s varsity baseball team went 1-3 in the Sandlapper Classic Spring Break Tournament hosted by Gilbert High during the week of April 11. In game two of the Sandlapper Classic, the Bulldogs played the Vikings of Spring Valley High. Newberry jumped out to an early lead by scoring one in the top of the first inning. The Vikings answered by scoring five of their own to go up 5-1. The score remained the same until the Bulldogs opened it up by scoring seven in the top of the fourth to go up 8-5. The Vikings answered with one in the bottom of the fourth, but the Dogs were able to hold on as they won by a score of 8-5. Junior Kayven Gibson (2-0) got the start and the win on the mound going 3.1 innings with four hits, one run and one strikeout. Senior Ryan Barnett came in late on the mound and secured his second save of the year. Junior Miyquan Darby, freshman Bryce Satterwhite, and senior Colby Bickley led the Dogs at the plate with Darby going 3-4 with two runs and a stolen base, Satterwhite going 1-2 with a run and an RBI, and Bickley going 1-2 with a run and an RBI.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO