ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

First Responders Rescue Fall Victim From Septic Tank In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yKZZz_0fLngCYE00

Someone fell nine feet into a septic tank in Burlington County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The accident occurred about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27 on Waverly Avenue in Mount Laurel Township, initial reports said.

The Burlington County Technical Rescue Team was called to assist, reports said.

An unconfirmed report said the victim was unconscious and airlifted to an area hospital.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

School Bus Crashes Head-On In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A school bus had a head-on crash with another vehicle in Camden County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27 at Dresden Court and Jarvis Road in Gloucester Township, initial reports said. It was not immediately known how many passengers were...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Horrific Turnpike Crash Was 'Determined To Succeed'

The death of a 41-year-old Bayonne woman who was ejected then run over by a tractor trailer last weekend on the New Jersey Turnpike has left those who knew her reeling. Olga Armijo was heading north in a Toyota Corolla when she was struck by a Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, April 24 near milepost 105.9 in Newark, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Burlington County, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Accidents
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#Technical Rescue#Septic Tank#Accident
Daily Voice

Four Riders Hurt In Back-To-Back PA Crash Involving Up To 15 Motorcycles, BMW, State Police Say

Four riders were hospitalized following a back-to-back crash in Pennsylvania that involved up to 15 motorcycles and a BMW, state police confirmed. Officers responding to the crash report on Route 22 eastbound near milepost 236.5 in Hanover Township, Northampton County found between 10 and 15 motorcycles lying on the highway with traffic at a halt just after 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, Trooper Nathan T. Branosky said in a Wednesday release.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Beloved Mom Of 2, NJ College Student Dies Suddenly, 28

Beloved mother of two and New Jersey college student Avinique Sabree Marshall-Bethea died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 19. She was 28. Born in Trenton, Avinique grew up in Lawrence and Ewing and graduated from Lawrence High School, her obituary says. Avinique later earned an Associate’s Degree from Rowan University and...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

5 Arrested In Eastern PA Drug Bust: AG

A drug bust in Eastern Pennsylvania resulted in five arrests, including an alleged ring leader, authorities said. Said Rivera, along with his alleged dealers Christopher Hall, Amanda Tice, Donalea Turolis, and Joseph Weikel, were accused of distributing and trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine in Schuylkill County and the surrounding area, PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tuesday, April 19.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania double murder and suicide includes 12-year-old

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
261K+
Followers
41K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy