First Responders Rescue Fall Victim From Septic Tank In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

Someone fell nine feet into a septic tank in Burlington County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The accident occurred about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27 on Waverly Avenue in Mount Laurel Township, initial reports said.

The Burlington County Technical Rescue Team was called to assist, reports said.

An unconfirmed report said the victim was unconscious and airlifted to an area hospital.

