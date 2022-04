LAKEVILLE— Another day, another dominant performance by Dighton-Rehoboth softball's Eliana Raposo. The star senior tossed a complete game letting up three hits, three runs and two walks while striking out six and then went three-for-four at the plate with three doubles and an RBI as the Falcons beat Apponequet in five innings of South Coast Conference action to improve to 7-1 overall. ...

TAUNTON, MA ・ 6 MINUTES AGO