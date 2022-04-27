ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MI

Video released after Roseville officer shoots, kills man

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GuyIS_0fLnfxYo00

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday released bodycam and surveillance video after a man was shot and killed by an officer Tuesday morning in Roseville.

* Full press conference: WARNING: Graphic video of the fatal officer-involved shooting shown during the Macomb County Sheriff's Office press conference

The incident reportedly happened around 6:20 a.m. on Groesbeck Ave. just south of 12 Mile.

The sheriff's office, which is currently investigating the shooting, said the Roseville Police Department responded to a crash involving a Chevy Silverado and a semi-truck. The driver of the Silverado reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic, striking the semi-truck head-on, according to witnesses.

According to officials, witnesses on scene said they went to check on the driver of the Silverado when they say the driver pulled out a knife. They reportedly backed away after noticing his wrists were cut and called police.

In a 911 call played during the Macomb County Sheriff's Office press conference Wednesday, the man was described as "distraught" by a witness.

When police did arrive on the scene, the sheriff's office said they found the driver in the road holding the knife with a 4-inch blade and when asked if he was OK, he replied that he was not. Officers reportedly commanded the driver to drop the knife, but he did not and starting moving toward an officer, the sheriff's office says. Officials say the officer fired his gun and knocked him to the ground. He then reportedly got up still holding the knife, and that's when the officer fired several more shots.

The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital and has been identified as 57-year-old Frank Robles of Roseville.

The sheriff's office says they believe nine shots were fired in total by one officer.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the semi-truck was uninjured in the crash.

Both responding officers have reportedly been placed on paid leave pending the results of the investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash and incident is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9358.

We'll have live updates this morning on 7 Action News Streaming . Stay with 7 Action News and WXYZ.com for updates

Comments / 1

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Massive police scene shuts down Groesbeck Highway in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A massive police scene has shut down Groesbeck Highway between 12 Mile and Martin roads in Roseville. UPDATE: 1 dead after being shot by officer in Roseville, police say. Aerial video shows some type of crash took place, but there seems to be more going on...
ROSEVILLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macomb County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Macomb County, MI
Roseville, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Macomb Township, MI
City
Roseville, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement#Bodycam#Chevy
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan State Police Pull Over Man For Going 132 MPH

If you have a lead foot like me, you know that terrible feeling in your gut when you look in your rearview mirror and see red and blue lights closing in on you. I remember my first speeding ticket when I was 16. I was driving home with my buddy David from a Detroit Red Wings game. It was a school night so I was trying to get home ASAP. I was going 95 in a 70 mph zone on I-96 West when in my rearview mirror I saw a Michigan State Police trooper speeding up right behind me with that giant red light spinning. I was a brand new driver and had nothing on my record. The MSP trooper gave me a ticket for 25 over but thankfully didn't write me up for reckless driving.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Grand Rapids Press

27-year-old man killed in 2-car crash in U.P.

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI -- The Michigan State Police are investigating a two-car crash that took place Wednesday, leaving one man dead and two women injured. According to WLUC-6, the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on M-26 near Henwood Road. Investigators believe a car being driven by a 27-year-old Calumet man...
ACCIDENTS
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy