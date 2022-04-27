ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens of wild horses die in Colorado after disease outbreak at federal facility

Cover picture for the articleAn unknown and highly contagious disease has killed dozens of wild horses at a federal holding facility in Colorado, officials said. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) officials said 67 horses have died since the outbreak began Saturday at the agency's...

