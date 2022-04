DUBLIN — Rylee Chadwick twirled a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts Wednesday to help lead West Bladen to a 10-0 conference softball win over visiting Clinton. After a scoreless first inning, the Lady Knights struck for three runs in the home half of the second when Kaitlynn Brisson led off with an infield single, Emme Ward laid down a sacrifice bunt, Rena Trinidad worked a walk and Mackenzie Singletary stroked an RBI single.

BLADENBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO