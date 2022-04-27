ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

One person was killed Wednesday in a crash on U.S. 1 near Grant

By Andy Hodges
sebastiandaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 39-year-old Sebastian woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries Wednesday morning after another vehicle pulled out in front of her on Valkaria Road near Grant. The other driver of the...

www.sebastiandaily.com

Comments / 2

AP_000487.c5777e8821094cffaa5ebce5b29c38cd.1743
2d ago

Another needless death at that deadly intersection! Can’t understand why they put a stop light at L3 Harris but not at valkira rd.

Reply
4
