The first month of the 2022 MLB season has not gone as planned for the Atlanta Braves. The reigning World Series champions are under .500 and currently sit in fourth place in the NL East. But it's not all doom and gloom in the ATL as it was announced on Thursday that Ronald Acuna Jr. has been activated from the injured list. The 24-year-old superstar has been sidelined since last July when he tore his ACL trying to make a play in the outfield in a game against the Miami Marlins. Initially expected to be back during the first week of May, Acuna's return should be a boon to an offense that has been middling at best thus far. The Braves travel to Texas this weekend to take on the Rangers in a three-game interleague series.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO