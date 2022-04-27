MI man charged with hate crimes for allegedly threatening Black Lives Matter supporters

A Michigan man has been charged with federal hate crimes for allegedly calling and intimidating people who were supporting Black Lives Matter.

According to the FBI, Kenneth Pilon, 61, was charged by information with six counts of Federally Protected Activities, which "prohibits willful injury, intimidation, or interference, or attempt to do so, by force or threat of force of any person or class of persons."

A court filing alleges that Pilon called nine different Starbucks stores in Michigan on June 14, 2020, and told workers "Tell all the Starbucks workers wearing BLM (Black Lives Matter) shirts that the only good n***er is a dead n***er."

He allegedly called stores in Saginaw, Birch Run, Bay City, Flint, Ann Arbor and Oak Park. He also allegedly told one employee that he was going to go out and lynch someone while also using a racial slur.

The feds also allege that over the course of the next month, Pilon left four nooses in parking lots with notes attached that read, "An accessory to be worn with your 'BLM' t-shirt. Happy Protesting!" and a fifth noose in a 7-Eleven store.