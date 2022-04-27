ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

NAACP calls for GRPD to fire officer who killed Lyoya

By Matt Witkos
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FvbSN_0fLnef1b00

There are additional calls from the local NAACP for the Grand Rapids Police Department to fire the officer who killed Patrick Lyoya.

They're asking the police chief to strip Christopher Schurr of all policing certifications so he can no longer serve in the state. The local NAACP is asking Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker to recuse himself from the case and say the Michigan Attorney General's Office needs to step in immediately.

"The fight for an unbiased, a fair investigation and review of the officer involved shooting a Patrick Lyoya," Great Grand Rapids President Cle Jackson said.

The NAACP held a press conference right at the Kent County prosecutor's doorstep Tuesday afternoon.

"We are demanding that Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker recuse himself from this investigation," Jackson said.

That demand comes one day after the name of the officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya was publicly released

The NAACP accused prosecutor Chris Becker of having too many conflicts of interests to do a fair investigation and called for the Michigan Attorney General's Office to take over.

"She has full jurisdiction. She has full legality again, Attorney General Dana Nestle, and she needs to lead," Jackson said.

During Tuesday’s press conference Becker sent us this statement:

"The Kent County Prosecutor's Office must recuse itself from a case if there is "a conflict of interest." MCL 49.160. A conflict of interest exists where the prosecutor has a prior attorney-client relationship with the person, or where the prosecutor has a personal interest (financial or emotional) in the litigation, or has some personal relationship (kinship, friendship, or animosity) with the accused or other party. People v Doyle, 159 Mich App 632, 641 (1987). Because I do not know Officer Christopher Schurr, nor did I know Patrick Lyoya, the legal standard for recusal has not been met. I will continue to follow the law regarding this investigation, and I will wait for the report from the Michigan State Police to review the case in light of the law and the facts."

Not longer after that, Dana Nessel's office also sent us this statement:

"It is my expectation that the Grand Rapids Police Department will fully cooperate with the Michigan State Police in their investigation and that the local prosecutor will perform a thorough analysis of the facts and law that apply in this case. Normal protocol dictates the case is delivered to the local prosecutor. I stand ready to accept a referral of the case, should the Kent County Prosecutor determine the expertise of my department is warranted."

As the investigation into the April 4th shooting continues, the NAACP is also asking Chief Eric Winstrom to take further steps against officer Christopher Schurr, who is on paid administrative leave and currently stripped of policing duties for GRPD.

"He needs to be terminated in the decertification process needs to start immediately. He does never need to have an opportunity to be an officer of the law in the state of Michigan. Period," Jackson said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Michigan police officer who shot unarmed Patrick Lyoya identified

Michigan officials have released the name of the police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya, an unarmed Black man, in the head during a traffic stop earlier this month. Grand Rapids police chief Eric Winstrom named the officer who pulled the trigger as Christopher Schurr, after previously saying he would only release the officer’s identity if he was charged with a crime.“In the interest of transparency, to reduce ongoing speculation, and to avoid any further confusion, I am confirming the name already publicly circulating — Christopher Schurr — as the officer involved in the April 4 officer-involved shooting,” Chief...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Nessel
The Ann Arbor News

Woman found dead on Michigan freeway ramp

DETROIT – A woman who had said she wanted to die by suicide was found dead on a Michigan freeway ramp early Sunday, police said. Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to southbound M-39 near Detroit for a possible body lying in the freeway, according to a new release. They searched the area and found a woman at the end of the entrance ramp from Plymouth Road to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Michigan State Police#Conflict Of Interest#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan State Police Pull Over Man For Going 132 MPH

If you have a lead foot like me, you know that terrible feeling in your gut when you look in your rearview mirror and see red and blue lights closing in on you. I remember my first speeding ticket when I was 16. I was driving home with my buddy David from a Detroit Red Wings game. It was a school night so I was trying to get home ASAP. I was going 95 in a 70 mph zone on I-96 West when in my rearview mirror I saw a Michigan State Police trooper speeding up right behind me with that giant red light spinning. I was a brand new driver and had nothing on my record. The MSP trooper gave me a ticket for 25 over but thankfully didn't write me up for reckless driving.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy