ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Advocates ask for improved care for Michiganders with dementia

By Elle Meyers
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AkBAy_0fLneSV200

Advocates gathered in Lansing Tuesday to urge the legislature to improve care for Michiganders with dementia.

Their two main goals were to create a dementia unit within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and to add neurologists to the list of professionals eligible for loan repayment if they work in high need areas.

“We're here lobbying for Michigan residents for a couple of different reasons. My main focus is to get a dementia unit made permanent here under MDHHS and to make sure it's fully funded for the 2023 year," said Heather Barringer, an advocate with the Alzheimer's Association.

Last year, advocates succeeded in creating a dementia unit within the health department. The legislature approved $400,000 to pay for it but that money was only allocated for one year.

“Nothing much developed with it. We don't have staffing in place yet, so we want to make sure that we get the staff in place that can coordinate Michigan's dementia plan," Barringer said.

The second ask is to add neurologists to the list of professionals eligible for loan repayment under the Michigan Essential Provider Program. Basically that would incentivize neurologists to work in underserved areas in exchange for help paying off their student loans.

“That's really important because Alzheimer's and other dementias are basically neurological illnesses," said Anita Bhama, an advocate with the Alzheimer's Association. "Without access to care, you don't get diagnoses, you don't get referrals for better types of treatments or even notice of what resources might be available to help the person actually suffering from it.”

For Libby Ford, an Ann Arbor woman who was diagnosed with early-onset dementia at 57, increasing access to care around the state is important.

“I have everything at my fingertips. The whole state of Michigan needs to have access to what I had access to," said Ford.

The American Medical Association estimates that 43 counties in Michigan don’t have a single neurologist. Advocates hope that Tuesday’s work will help change that.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Lansing, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Lansing, MI
Health
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dementias#State Of Michigan#Legislature#Michiganders
Salon

Betsy DeVos and Ron DeSantis: GOP dynamic duo team up to defund public schools

Donald Trump may not pay his debts, but the man vying to replace him as standard-bearer for Republican grievance politics apparently does. Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has received close to $500,000 in campaign contributions from the family of Betsy DeVos over the last four years, returned the favor, appearing on a "tele-townhall" with Trump's former education secretary to promote her campaign to privatize Michigan's public schools.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WNEM

Hundreds of Carter Kits head to northern Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A truck that left Saginaw early Wednesday morning is expected to arrive in Gaylord with 400 Carter. Carter Kits are inspired by 7-year-old Carter Severs, who has autism. In each kit, there are items to help first responders and other organizations help people in traumatic situations. Some items include sensory toys, weighted blankets, noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses, and a non-verbal communication card.
SAGINAW, MI
Salon

"Democracy falls": Michigan GOP nominates two election conspiracists to protect elections

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the Michigan Republican Party held its convention in Grand Rapids on Saturday, April 23, two of the far-right "Stop the Steal" extremists who were featured were Matt DePerno (who is running for Michigan attorney general) and Michigan secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo — both of whom former President Donald Trump has endorsed. Never Trump conservative Amanda Carpenter, in an article published by The Bulwark on April 25, warns that democracy will suffer in Michigan if either DePerno or Karamo is elected in the 2022 midterms.
MICHIGAN STATE
Matt Lillywhite

The Richest Woman In Michigan

Kalamazoo is an amazing city in Michigan's southwest region, approximately 140 miles (225 kilometers) apart from both Chicago and Detroit. Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo College, a private liberal arts college, and Kalamazoo Valley Community College, a two-year community college, are all located in Kalamazoo.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Tornadoes: Where They Occur The Most – and Where They Don’t

Every spring as the weather changes, you can expect high winds…and possible tornadoes. Michigan has its share of tornadoes every year, with the majority of cyclones in the Mitten’s lower half, between Saginaw and our southern border. According to the map in the Lansing State Journal’s Tornado Archives, the area surrounding Flint appears to lead the state in the number of tornadoes. Flint is followed by Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, north of Port Huron, halfway between Detroit & Toledo, and the southwest corner of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
WDIO-TV

Bone found on Michigan beach IDed with genetic genealogy

GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A western Michigan fisherman who went missing in 2000 has been identified through DNA testing on a jaw bone that washed up on a beach 14 years later. The DNA Doe Project, working with the Michigan State Police, determined the jaw bone belonged to Ronald...
MICHIGAN STATE
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy