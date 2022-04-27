ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DHS Secretary Mayorkas to face House grilling as border crisis worsens

By Callie Patteson
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fnrxw_0fLneNKd00

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is set to appear before Congress this week in a series of hearings with various House committees, as the ongoing crisis along the southern border continues to grow.

Mayorkas is scheduled to appear before the House Appropriations subcommittee on DHS at 10 am Wednesday as well as the House Homeland Security Committee at 2 pm. On Thursday, he will also face the House Judiciary Committee .

While the first two hearings were routinely scheduled to go over the FY 2023 budget request for the Department, Mayorkas is expected to face strong pushback from Republicans members of the committees on the administration’s immigration policies.

Mayorkas’ testimony comes just weeks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it would be ending the Trump-era Title 42 policy on May 23. The health order has allowed border officials for two years to quickly expel migrants without hearing asylum claims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W5hav_0fLneNKd00
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will testify before various House committees this week.
Getty Images

Republican and Democratic lawmakers have criticized the decision to lift the order, citing a massive influx of border crossings that is expected to follow.

On Monday, a Louisiana federal court issued a temporary restraining order blocking the move. With the order, no action can be taken until a hearing – scheduled for May 13 – is held.

Many critics have slammed the administration for not having a detailed strategy on how they plan to deal with the expected influx once Title 42 is lifted, as migration levels are already at record highs with the order still in place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QxQIn_0fLneNKd00
Republicans are expected to grill DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the Biden Administration’s decision to lift Title 42.
REUTERS

However on Tuesday, Mayorkas released a “DHS Plan for Southwest Border Security and Preparedness” to address some of these concerns.

The secretary is expected to outline it in front of Congress, highlighting the six pillars of the plan.

The pillars include surging resources – such as personnel, transportation, medical support and facilities – enhancing US Customs and Border Protection processing efficiency, commitment to unlawful entry consequences, boosting capacity of non-governmental organizations to hold migrants awaiting immigration proceedings results, targeting and disrupting criminal organizations and smuggles, as well as detering irregular migration south of the US border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKhaq_0fLneNKd00
A surge of migrants crossing the border is expected once Title 42 is lifted.
AP

In order to meet these goals, CBP has deployed 600 officers to the southern border and is expanding its custody capacity to 18,000 up from 13,000.

Comments / 7

Related
The Independent

White House says it’s glad Texas Gov Abbott ‘backing down’ over border inspection ‘stunt’

The White House is signalling a measure of appreciation towards Texas governor Greg Abbott after he ended the unnecessary commercial vehicle inspections that caused a significant portion of US-Mexico cross-border trade to grind to a standstill earlier this week. In a statement to The Independent, a White House spokesperson said: “We appreciate him backing down in response to the economic harm he was causing to U.S. businesses and consumers.“Even in the face of a global pandemic and Putin’s war in Ukraine, Americans are getting back to work and able to support themselves and their families with good-paying jobs. Elected...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Immigration Policy#Border Crossings#U S Customs#Grilling#House Appropriations#Fy 2023#Republicans#Trump#Democratic
The Week

Biden is quietly on the cusp of a major legislative victory

Some Washington watchers were puzzled during President Biden's State of the Union address last month when he said it was "so important" for Congress to pass something called the "Bipartisan Innovation Act." To the best of just about anyone's knowledge, no such legislation existed. Save the "senior moment" wisecracks. Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy