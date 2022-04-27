ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Trump appeals ruling holding him in contempt, fining him $10K per day

By Priscilla DeGregory
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nOGuQ_0fLneLZB00

Donald Trump on Wednesday appealed a judge’s ruling holding him in civil contempt and fining him $10,000 a day for not complying with a court-order in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ probe of his business dealings.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron had issued the ruling Monday, finding the former president failed to meet a March 31 deadline to turn over the documents to James’ office in its investigation of the Trump Organization.

The daily fines started accumulating as of Tuesday, and will continue until Trump properly answers the subpoena, or gives a detailed explanation of any searches that his lawyers made for the materials sought by James, Engoron’s ruling specified.

Trump’s lawyers had answered the subpoena by saying that they didn’t have any documents to hand in that weren’t already being turned over by the Trump Organization.

His appeal asks the higher court to review whether James’ office was negatively impacted by his response to the subpoena — and whether the fines are appropriate, especially as the AG “failed to demonstrate any ascertainable loss stemming from [Trump’s] conduct,” the filing states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11EcIl_0fLneLZB00
Trump speaks at a rally in Ohio on April 22.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TO6uM_0fLneLZB00
James’ office launched its probe of the Trump Organization in 2019.
AP

“The judge’s order was clear: Donald J. Trump is in contempt of court and must pay $10,000 a day until he complies with our subpoenas,” James said in a statement. “We’ve seen this playbook before, and it has never stopped our investigation of Mr. Trump and his organization. This time is no different.”

James’ office launched its probe of the Trump Organization in 2019 following testimony before Congress from Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen that Trump had exaggerated the value of company assets for loan, insurance and tax purposes.

The AG then filed suit in 2020 against the company and Eric Trump alleging that they were stonewalling the investigation.

She has since added Trump and his kids Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. as defendants in the case seeking to depose them. The family trio also has an appeal pending on an order for their testimony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fMa7y_0fLneLZB00
James has since added Trump and his kids Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. as defendants in the case seeking to depose them.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49wF0g_0fLneLZB00
The family also has an appeal pending on an order for their testimony.
AP

The AG’s office didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Comments / 10

New York City, NY
