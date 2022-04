Last week, after the Supreme Court decided in an 8-1 vote that Puerto Ricans living on the island can be denied federal benefits, including disability benefits via Supplemental Security Income, my social media feeds were filled with predictable responses about how unfair and unjust the ruling was because, so went the complaints, Puerto Ricans are American citizens who deserve full rights. As a Puerto Rican journalist who has been covering my homeland for over 20 years, the latest outrage is both valid and misplaced.

