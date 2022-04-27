ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Champion Crowned in 2022 Delaware Junior Solar Sprint

delaware.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Christian Wiggins of Fred Fifer Middle School of Camden gives a thumbs up for the 2022 Junior Solar Sprint. Wiggins and teammate Priya Patel took top honors in the virtual competition Wednesday, April 27. Middle School Students Build, Race Solar Vehicles....

news.delaware.gov

