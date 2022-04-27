SWAP SHOP 4/27

When Judith Achumba-Wöllenstein remembered that her then 9-year-old brother-in-law had a birthday coming up, the founder of Atelier Akuko did what any interior designer would do: She planned a bedroom makeover as a gift. For her, the renovation was a no-brainer. Harry was situated in what was originally his father’s office in the family’s home in Manchester, England, a small, dark room that only fit a raised bed and small dresser. It also lacked color and a functional furniture arrangement—hardly the kind of space a growing tween needs. Luckily for Harry, his sister-in-law has a master’s degree in the psychology of fashion, which gives her a solid understanding of color and how the human mind (including those belonging to 9-year-olds) interacts with various hues.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 7 DAYS AGO