Saratoga Race Course single-day tickets go on sale

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The New York Racing Association (NYRA) has announced that single-day tickets for the Saratoga Race Course 2022 season will go on sale in May. Fans can purchase single-day tickets available for reserved seats in the Clubhouse, Grandstand, and Cutwater Stretch beginning Wednesday, May 4 at 10 a.m.

Racing fans can also purchase single-day tickets for reserved tables in the Miller Time Fourstardave Sports Bar can be purchased beginning on Wednesday, May 11, and to the Pick Six Picnic Paddock and Tailgate at the Turn on Wednesday, May 18. Tickets can be purchased through the Ticket Master website .

Officials said once following the four-day opening weekend, racing will be conducted five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays, which will conclude on Labor Day. This year’s meet will run from July 14 to September 5. Monday and Tuesday are dark days, which means there is no racing, with the exception of Labor Day.

