ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Saratoga Race Course single-day tickets go on sale

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JH40M_0fLncu5g00

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The New York Racing Association (NYRA) has announced that single-day tickets for the Saratoga Race Course 2022 season will go on sale in May. Fans can purchase single-day tickets available for reserved seats in the Clubhouse, Grandstand, and Cutwater Stretch beginning Wednesday, May 4 at 10 a.m.

Racing fans can also purchase single-day tickets for reserved tables in the Miller Time Fourstardave Sports Bar can be purchased beginning on Wednesday, May 11, and to the Pick Six Picnic Paddock and Tailgate at the Turn on Wednesday, May 18. Tickets can be purchased through the Ticket Master website .

COVID antiviral pill to become more available

Officials said once following the four-day opening weekend, racing will be conducted five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays, which will conclude on Labor Day. This year’s meet will run from July 14 to September 5. Monday and Tuesday are dark days, which means there is no racing, with the exception of Labor Day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Spring Foxfield Races return this Saturday

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Spring Foxfield Races are back after not being able to be held due to the pandemic. The race started in 1978, making this the 43rd event. Gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday. There will be six races starting at 12:30 p.m. The new...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NEWS10 ABC

Capital Roots Spring Brunch returning May 1

The Capital Roots Spring Brunch is returning after a two-year hiatus from pandemic-related cancellations. The event is on Sunday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Empire State Plaza Convention Hall, South Mall Arterial in Albany. More than $100,00 is expected to be raised to benefit Capital Roots’ programs.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saratoga County, NY
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Sports
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Powerball Winning Tickets Sold At Popular New York Stores

Check your tickets! A Powerball-winning ticket was sold at a popular Hudson Valley supermarket. Another Powerball-winning ticket was sold at a grocery store just outside the Hudson Valley. No one claimed the Powerball jackpot for Mondays' drawing, but some people are a bit richer. That's because two third-prize winning tickets...
Syracuse.com

2 CNY restaurants reach final 4 in NY best burger contest

Two local restaurants have reached the final four in the annual New York Beef Council’s best-burger contest. The Brewer Union Cafe in Brewerton and Ale ‘n Angus in Syracuse will join Ben’s Fresh of Port Jervis and Illusive Restaurant and Bar of Rensselaer in the final cookoff at 1 p.m. on May 9 at Onondaga County Community College. A panel of judges will select the winner.
SYRACUSE, NY
KISS 106

Concerts in the Plaza Back Next Month in The District

That fun and relaxing late-spring, lunch-time tradition is back. The District announced the line-up and schedule for their Concerts in the Plaza. Every Friday from May 6 to May 27 from 12:00 pm to 1:15 pm will feature a different local act. These concerts are free to attend, a lawn chair or blanket and bring your lunch to the First Mid Illinois Bank Plaza between 6th and 7th Streets on Maine. No worries if you forget your lunch, there will be a food truck on-site at every concert for you to buy something to eat.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyra#The Saratoga Race Course#Ticket Master#Covid#Officials#Nexstar Media Inc
Q 105.7

Saratoga Springs Chef To Appear On Popular TV Talk Show This Friday

This isn't the first time one of our great local chefs has popped up on your television. If you are well-versed in the restaurant scene in Saratoga Springs, then chances are you are well aware of Sweet Mimi's Cafe and Bakery located at 47 Phila Street. The restaurant is known as an amazing destination for breakfast or brunch and was recently ranked as a top 10 breakfast destination in Saratoga County by our listeners. Sweet Mimi's is also known for its scrumptious bakery items like muffins, scones, cinnamon rolls, and so much more. Regardless of TV accolades, this is simply a delicious local eatery and quaint spot to check out.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRDW-TV

With Soul City Criterium done, Augusta set for next bike race

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta hosted its first-ever Soul City Criterium – but it’s not the only bicycling event here this spring. On Tuesday, Augusta was the fourth stop on the 2022 Speed Week Tour. Speed Week involves seven criterium races across the southern U.S., offering a combines $80,000 in total prize money.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy