Business

Meet The Innovative Company Marrying Light And Tech

By Johnny Rice
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Bryan...

www.benzinga.com

dailyhodl.com

Demand for XRP-Based Products Has Skyrocketed Amid SEC Lawsuit, Says Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse says the payments company continues to grow despite the lawsuit filed by the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). In a new Bloomberg interview, Garlinghouse says that Ripple is enjoying record growth despite the SEC lawsuit alleging XRP, the native digital asset on the XRP Ledger, to be a security and crippling its US operations.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX) Announces Auditing Change, Will Partner With Simon & Edward LLP

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX), an emerging and rapidly growing fintech company, has appointed Simon & Edward, LLP, as its new registered public accounting firm. The change was effective as of April 19, 2022. GreenBox had previously worked with BF Borgers CPA, and the change was made after the audit committee did a careful evaluation. The company notes that there was no issues or disagreement that prompted the change. Simon & Edward is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA. “We would like to thank BF Borgers for their professionalism, expertise and guidance during their engagement,” said GreenBox CEO Fredi Nisan in the press release. “The change to Simon & Edward is essential as we prepare for the next stage of our growth and evolution as a public company and indicative of our continued commitment to strong governance practices.”
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Non-crypto company creates IPO token that converts to stock

Oddity is a beauty company with a strong focus on tech. They have launched several innovative projects from hyperspectral imagery to micro-influencer apps designed to revolutionize the online beauty industry. Now they are creating a crypto token tied to a future IPO to incentivize interest in a potential future public offering. The tokens will go on sale on May 11 and only be available to accredited investors.
STOCKS
Black Enterprise

Amazon Web Services Kicks Off $30 Million Accelerator for Underrepresented Business Owners, Including Black Founders

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc. has pledged over $30 million to roll out an accelerator program centered on backing such business owners to assist underrepresented founders. A cloud-computing unit of online retail giant Amazon, AWS reported making a three-year commitment to early-stage startups led by Black, Latino, LGBTQIA+ and women founders tied to its new AWS Impact Accelerator.
BUSINESS
Money

Only 1 in 4 People Actually Know What an NFT Is

It might seem like NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are everywhere nowadays. Michael Jordan, Taco Bell and even Dolly Parton have gotten in on the investment trend, generating so much buzz that Collins English Dictionary named "NFT" its 2021 word of the year. But do all those people know what they're...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

MoonPay And Ivan Soto-Wright, Big Steps For The Adoption Of Cryptocurrency In The World.

Anyone who has made predictions on the expansion and growth of cryptocurrency has always given a fundamental variable: Adoption. That’s why Moonpay and its visionary CEO Ivan Soto-Wright have a fundamental role for crypto in the world, as they managed to simplify the purchase of NFTs through OpenSea and from today they manage to simplify the purchase of Crypto on Metamask.
MARKETS

