Adams County, MS

Deputies arrest multiple Mississippi men for gun and drug charges

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRodO_0fLncMWK00

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On April 22, 2022, Adams County Sheriff deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on Highland Boulevard for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, deputies located 100 grams of marijuana, morphine, 43 milliliters of promethazine, and digital scales.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for the traffic offense; however, the passenger, Xavier Williams, was placed under arrest. Williams was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On April 23, 2022, Adams County Sheriff deputies initiated another traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on Highway 61 North. Deputies learned that the driver of the vehicle, Robert Johns, had an active arrest warrant for his arrest for Contempt of Circuit Court in Lawrence County, Miss.

According to deputies, they discovered a loaded Hi Point 9mm pistol, methamphetamine, digital scales, empty baggies, and marijuana inside of Johns’ vehicle. Johns was placed under arrest and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle, and Felony Possession of a Firearm.

On the evening of April 23, 2022, Adams County Sheriff deputies initiated another traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on Highway 84. During the stop, deputies located a small amount of marijuana on one of the passengers in the vehicle, Joseph Manson.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hrcge_0fLncMWK00
    Xavier Williams
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2za26J_0fLncMWK00
    Robert Johns
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ioM5_0fLncMWK00
    Laurence Burnett
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15RsG3_0fLncMWK00
    Charles Clark
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37LklZ_0fLncMWK00
    Joseph Manson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZzU5I_0fLncMWK00
    Photo courtesy of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office

According to authorities, they began a search of the vehicle and found a loaded Glock 9mm pistol that had an extended 30 round loaded magazine in a backpack. Deputies discovered that that the pistol was stolen from Long Beach, Miss.

Authorities also located 208 ecstasy pills, 466 grams of marijuana, 30 grams of THC wax, 8 grams of THC edibles, a digital scale, and an extra magazine with 9mm unfired rounds inside of a grey backpack. Deputies also found a small backpack containing 20 grams of marijuana and a grinder containing marijuana.

Everyone in the vehicle were placed under arrest. The driver, Laurence Burnett, was charged with Drug Trafficking, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Charles Clack, a passenger, was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Joseph Manson, a passenger, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Crime & Safety
#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking
