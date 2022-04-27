ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Dems challenge 3 Michigan GOP governor candidates' petitions

By AP Newsroom
 2 days ago
The Michigan Democratic Party is challenging three Republican gubernatorial candidates’ nominating petitions, alleging forged signatures and other issues that could keep them from qualifying for the GOP primary.

Complaints were lodged over petitions submitted by ex-Detroit Police Chief James Craig, businessman Perry Johnson and conservative former TV host Tudor Dixon.

A super PAC tied to Dixon filed a separate challenge against Craig, who is among 10 Republicans running.

Democrats allege Craig’s circulators used a forging technique known as “round-robining."

If true, that would put Craig below the 15,000 valid signatures needed to qualify for the primary.

His campaign says it has “total confidence” in its signatures.

