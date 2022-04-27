ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

DNR to conduct controlled burn near U.S. 131 in Kalamazoo County

By Brad Devereaux
 2 days ago
PORTAGE, MI -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) intends to perform a prescribed fire (or a controlled burn) in a section of the Gourdneck State Game Area, the...

