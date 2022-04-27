ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach police announce $40,000 reward in toddler’s killing

By Matt Papaycik
Cover picture for the articleWest Palm Beach police on Wednesday announced an increased reward of $40,000 in the shooting death of a 1-year-old boy earlier this month. Kaleb Watson was shot and killed around 6 p.m. on April 7 while sitting in the backseat of a car, which was parked in an alley near Fourth...

