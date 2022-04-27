Watch: You won't believe how Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd is preparing for the NFL Draft in "No Days Off: Draft Edition."

Whistle

Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd is heading to the NFL and offensive coordinators across the League are losing sleep at the thought of game planning for this blue-chip prospect.

In the latest episode of "No Days Off: Draft Edition" presented by the Whistle, we are given a VIP pass into how the 2021 First-team All-American is preparing for Draft Day. While most prospects are making sure their suit fits, Lloyd is back on the grind, training for his rookie season by working out in the gym.

The dynamic linebacker posted 111 tackles, 8 sacks, 4 interceptions and 2 touchdowns his senior year. As the heart and soul of the team's defense, Lloyd guided his squad to a Pac-12 Championship victory and all the way to the Rose Bowl, where they lost 48-45 to Ohio State.

A fun fact about Lloyd is he played wide receiver in high school. He switched to linebacker when he touched down at The University of Utah. Patrick Willis, Ray Lewis and Kam Chancellor are his idols. He studied their game to become the player he is today.

Where will Lloyd fall in the draft? Let us know what you think in the comments section of the video below: