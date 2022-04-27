ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: You won't believe how Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd is preparing for the NFL Draft in "No Days Off: Draft Edition."

By David J. Hunt
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gPZVv_0fLnb12700
Whistle

Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd is heading to the NFL and offensive coordinators across the League are losing sleep at the thought of game planning for this blue-chip prospect.

In the latest episode of "No Days Off: Draft Edition" presented by the Whistle, we are given a VIP pass into how the 2021 First-team All-American is preparing for Draft Day. While most prospects are making sure their suit fits, Lloyd is back on the grind, training for his rookie season by working out in the gym.

The dynamic linebacker posted 111 tackles, 8 sacks, 4 interceptions and 2 touchdowns his senior year. As the heart and soul of the team's defense, Lloyd guided his squad to a Pac-12 Championship victory and all the way to the Rose Bowl, where they lost 48-45 to Ohio State.

A fun fact about Lloyd is he played wide receiver in high school. He switched to linebacker when he touched down at The University of Utah. Patrick Willis, Ray Lewis and Kam Chancellor are his idols. He studied their game to become the player he is today.

Where will Lloyd fall in the draft? Let us know what you think in the comments section of the video below:

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets, Cardinals brawl amid HBP controversy

The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals probably won't be sending each other Christmas cards anytime soon. Less than 24 hours after New York right-hander Chris Bassitt publicly blasted MLB because three more Mets hitters were struck by pitches during Tuesday's 3-0 win at St. Louis, Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas reportedly clapped back and said pitchers should "take some responsibility" rather than blame the alleged questionable quality of baseballs.
MLB
Yardbarker

Jaguars select Georgia DE Travon Walker with No. 1 pick of 2022 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars made the rumors official Thursday night and selected Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Travon Walker with the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker is a 6-foot-5, 272-pound defensive end who played three seasons at Georgia and stepped into the team's starting lineup for the 2021 season. He finished the year with six sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. The Bulldogs defense allowed just 10.2 points per game, the fewest in the nation, and led the team to a 33-18 win against Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL writer predicts Seahawks will acquire Baker Mayfield

Perhaps the wackiest portion of the so-called "silly season" of the NFL calendar occurs in the weeks, days, and even hours before the draft begins. Situations change in the blink of an eye, and those with inside information are often left guessing about what could be to come as rookies prepare for their first steps into the league.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: Kenny Pickett’s Girlfriend Goes Viral During NFL Draft

Kenny Pickett is not at the NFL Draft, as he’s spending the biggest night of his life with friends and family members. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is still waiting to get picked, but he’s expected go in the first round. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is sitting next to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
The Spun

Mel Kiper Is Furious With The No. 1 Overall Pick Tonight

The Jacksonville Jaguars held the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive year heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Unlike last year when Trevor Lawrence was the obvious pick, there was no consensus No. 1 player in this year’s draft. Former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was the favorite early on, but that faded as the draft drew near.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet Peyton Manning’s Longtime Wife, Ashley

Peyton Manning and his wife, Ashley Manning, did a pretty incredible thing on Wednesday. The longtime NFL star and his wife announced the formation of a Demaryius Thomas scholarship at Georgia Tech. Thomas, who played wide receiver for Manning on the Broncos, died earlier this year. “Demaryius Thomas was an...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Willis
Person
Ray Lewis
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Steelers Drafting A Quarterback

When the time came for the Pittsburgh Steelers to announce their No. 20 overall pick, the team had every quarterback option left at their disposal. Ultimately, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers organization elected to pick up Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett — taking him over Liberty’s highly-touted QB prospect Malik Willis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL Owner Speaks Out On Colin Kaepernick: Fans React

Colin Kaepernick has been working hard the past few months in an effort to earn a second shot in the NFL. Though he hasn’t received a tryout offer just yet, at least one NFL owner believes in him. During an interview on Race in America: A Candid Conversation, Las...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jon Gruden’s Comments On Johnny Manziel Going Viral

Johnny Manziel was not drafted until the 22nd pick of the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. If it had been up to Jon Gruden, he would have been taken a lot sooner. Hours before the first round of this year’s draft, an old compilation of Gruden trying to plead his case for Manziel to be picked during the 2014 first round is going viral on Twitter, thanks to Old Takes Exposed.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Ohio State#American Football#The Nfl Draft#League#All American#Pac 12 Championship#The University Of Utah
The Spun

Chiefs Sign Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed reserve quarterback Anthony Gordon as another backup option behind superstar signal caller Patrick Mahomes. Gordon was a standout quarterback for the Washington State Cougars before going undrafted in 2020. He spent time with the Chiefs’ offseason roster/practice squad this past season. With...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Photo Going Viral On Wednesday

Aaron Rodgers got a workout in with a couple of other star athletes on Wednesday, it appears. On Wednesday night, a photo of the Green Bay Packers star quarterback and two other professional athletes surfaced on social media. Rodgers, who will be back in Green Bay for another season, was...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Kenny Pickett goes to Steelers, NFL world reacts

It took longer than normal but the first quarterback was finally selected at No. 20, with Pittsburgh signal-caller Kenny Pickett. Pickett will not be going far. In fact, his home stadium will remain the same, as he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was emotional upon getting drafted. Between...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: AFC team may have framework of Deebo Samuel trade in place

Deebo Samuel will be one player to watch when the NFL Draft gets underway on Thursday night, as there has been a lot of talk about the star wide receiver potentially being traded. While the San Francisco 49ers have made it clear that they would rather keep him, it is possible they have discussed the framework of a deal with at least one team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Adam Schefter names the player who will become a surprise 1st-round pick

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is coming up on Thursday night, and there is one player being mentioned as a potential surprise to go on the first night. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted on Wednesday that former USC pass rusher Drake Jackson is likely to be a surprise first-round pick. The prediction apparently was shared to Jackson by several NFL teams.
NFL
Popculture

2022 NFL Draft Already Thrown a Curveball Hours Before Draft Is Set to Begin

The 2022 NFL Draft is taking place in Las Vegas this weekend, and the league is dealing with an issue just hours before the draft begins. On Thursday, NFL Network's Peter Schrager appeared on Good Morning Football and revealed the NFL is dealing with a "little curveball" due to the high winds taking place in the area. Tom Pelissero was with Schrager and gave more information on the weather.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

31K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy