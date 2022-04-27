ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Scholarships available for adult learners

By Staff
Ellsworth American
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLSWORTH — Adults considering career changes or advancement in their field could be eligible for scholarships from the Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF). Short-term scholarships are available for adult learners pursuing career changes or earning workplace credentials for programs including...

