ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Luke Combs Puts His Own Spin on Jordan Davis’ No. 1 Hit, ‘Buy Dirt’ [Watch]

By Carena Liptak
KIXS FM 108
KIXS FM 108
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Luke Combs is a big fan of Jordan Davis, so he paid homage to his fellow country star, posting a cover of Davis' hit song, "Buy Dirt," to his social media. Mid-tempo and reflective, Davis' original version of "Buy Dirt" — a duet with Luke Bryan — has sage life advice...

kixs.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIXS FM 108

Luke Combs Puts a Date on His Next Studio Album

Luke Combs' fans have waited two-and-a-half years to find out what he's been working on. This summer, that patience will be rewarded with a new album. The "Doin' This" singer announced that his third studio album will drop on June 24. It's also available for pre-order, even if there are no further details. Right now, this album doesn't have a name (unless it's literally titled New Album) or a track list. It's assumed "Doin' This" is a part of the album.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Brooke Eden
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
KIXS FM 108

Chris Rock Brings Sold Out Tour To Texas

What do you do when everyone wants to hear you finally respond to the most famous slap in human history? Go on tour! Despite selling out his first show in Boston after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, comedian Chris Rock said he was "still processing" the moment and would speak on it later. Could the comedian's "Ego Death Tour" finally bring the world some closure? I don't know. Some entertainment news outlets say Rock now wants to be paid to take part in a tell-all interview. Well, no matter what happens, Chris Rock is still a very funny guy. I had a couple times in my radio career to interview the comedian. He was always cordial and I don't really think he has a mean-spirited bone in his body. I think he is lover of classic comedy, grew up on roasts and old school comedians who always went for the funny in any situation. That's what he does. And That's why his comedy specials have been iconic. In fact, his 1996 special "Bring The Pain," could possibly the best standup special ever. That's my opinion though. Now, with his new tour, he only has three Texas gigs lined up. On November 3rd, he'll be in Irving Texas at the Pavilion. Then, it's off to Houston (or at least nearby) at Sugarland's Smart Financial Center on November 5th. And finally, the comedian closes out his Texas trip in San Antonio at the Majestic Theatre on November 10th. My suggestion is get you tickets now. It'll be 9 months after the slap and Rock will be ready to roll!
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

‘American Idol': Who Is Country Music’s Favorite for Season 20?

Three of the Top 10 finalists for Season 20 of American Idol are aspiring country music singers, but which one has the best shot to win?. Perhaps more importantly, which American Idol finalist has the best shot at a long-lasting career when the show is over? Taste of Country's Billy Dukes and Adison Haager discuss Noah Thompson, HunterGirl and Mike Parker during an Idol breakdown that also explains why Ava Maybee was sent home.
ENTERTAINMENT
KIXS FM 108

2022 CMT Music Awards Performances: Full List + Pictures

Artists at the 2022 CMT Music Awards performed inside, outside, in the rain and upside down during the three-hour CBS broadcast. The show was anything but a typical country music awards show. Keith Urban opened the show, and Kenny Chesney closed it. Both delivered very traditional awards show sets in...
CELEBRITIES
KIXS FM 108

Jason Aldean Is His Own Worst Critic When It Comes to Songwriting

Scroll through the track list of Jason Aldean's latest double album Macon, Georgia, and you won't find any songwriting credits from the Georgia native. In fact, the last time Aldean's name was listed as a songwriter was on his 2009 album Wide Open on a song called "Keep the Girl." And there's a reason for that: He's extremely tough on himself.
MACON, GA
KIXS FM 108

KIXS FM 108

Victoria, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kixs.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy