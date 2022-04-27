ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, IA

Northeast Iowa residents speak out against water permit for Beef facility

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
2 days ago
 2 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — The owners of a cattle feedlot in northeast Iowa are asking to renew a permit that allows the facility to take nearly 22 million gallons of water a year from the Jordan aquifer in Clayton County. Residents asked the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to deny another permit for Supreme Beef L-L-C during a virtual public meeting Monday. Tammy Thompson says the feedlot’s application does NOT take into account her nearby private well, and would also negatively impact residents in nearby communities as well as “nearby domestic well and cattle farming users.” The forum was for public information gathering and the D-N-R employees listened but did not speak. The D-N-R is expected to make a decision on the permit renewal next month.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

