DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — One Dothan man woke up to flames Monday morning on Headland Avenue and he says he is just blessed to have made it out with his wife, dog, and cat. “Being able to come out here and see the light of day,” Resident Corin Ranaldson said. “Watching the moment unfold after watching flames tear through my home is humbling. Kind of just sat there and you have a bittersweet moment you know God bless the day.”

DOTHAN, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO