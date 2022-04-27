ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Social mobility tsar urged to apologise for saying girls dislike ‘hard maths’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30WtQr_0fLnYVHn00

The Government’s social mobility tsar has been criticised for comments implying that girls do not study A-level science because they dislike “hard maths”.

Katharine Birbalsingh told a meeting of the Science and Technology Committee to discuss diversity in Stem (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects that girls do not seem to “fancy” physics as much as other subjects.

She said that in chemistry, biology and maths at her school, the Michaela Community School in Brent, girls make up the majority of students at A-level apart from in physics, where 16% study the subject.

She told MPs: “Physics isn’t something girls tend to fancy – they don’t want to do it, they don’t like it. It wouldn’t be something here that they don’t choose because they feel it’s not for them, that would certainly not be the case, and it wouldn’t be the case here that they wouldn’t choose it because they didn’t have a good physics teacher.

“I just think they don’t like it. There’s a lot of hard maths in there that I think that they would rather not do, and that’s not to say that there isn’t hard stuff to do in biology and chemistry.”

Asked about why girls specifically would not do physics, she said: “In research generally people say it’s a natural thing – I mean I don’t know, I’m not an expert in that sort of thing, but that’s what they say.

“I don’t think there’s anything external – when it comes to our kids… they’re being taught very well, they are doing well at GCSE and they choose the subjects that they want to do.

“We’re certainly not out there campaigning for more girls to do physics; we wouldn’t do that and I wouldn’t want to do that because I don’t mind that there’s only 16% of them taking [it], I want them to do what they want to do.”

Liberal Democrat education spokeswoman Munira Wilson said Ms Birbalsingh should apologise for her comments.

The MP said: “Sadly, stories like this are all too common nowadays. The Conservatives have been dragging their feet and failed to challenge the culture of misogyny and unconscious biases in our education system for years.

“Every child deserves the chance to thrive and follow their passions during their time at school. However, without a dramatic culture shift, so many young women will be continually undervalued and demotivated.

“The Government must finally step up to the plate and act. We need new measures to challenge these biases, backed up by legislation, and Katharine Birbalsingh should apologise for her remarks.”

Meanwhile, Ms Birbalsingh said there is no issue with the number of ethnic minority pupils taking Stem subjects but rather a shortage of those choosing subjects such as philosophy, theology and history.

“If you come from an immigrant background, and especially if you’re coming from a poorer background and you’ve managed to do well in school, you’re more likely to want to pursue a career that brings more certainty with it,” she said.

“So when you’re doing sciences you think ‘Oh I’m going to become a doctor’, ‘I’m going to work as a lab assistant’ – those are more certain professions.”

Those from a more privileged background might decide to become a poet, actor or writer, she said, “professions that are less secure and far less obvious in their financial reward, and in the eyes of success from family members or community members and so on, you become a poet, people think, ‘What?’ whereas if you become a doctor that’s something people would admire”.

She said this is why her school is not persuading pupils to do physics but is trying to urge them to do philosophy or history.

She also told the committee that rather than addressing a lack of ethnic minority women in science, “we need to address good teaching and good schools generally”.

She said improved schools would see an increased uptake in science from underrepresented groups “because those vulnerable groups are the ones who are hit hardest by perhaps poor discipline, poor teaching and so on”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Heads say strain on services leaves families waiting years for support

Headteachers have spoken of pupils waiting for six years to be removed from families in cases of serious abuse as they called for more support for children’s services. At the NAHT school leaders’ annual conference in Telford, a motion was passed to lobby the Government “to address the crisis in recruitment to children’s services posts”.
EDUCATION
newschain

Former P&O workers block entrance at Larne Port

Former P&O workers have blocked an entrance to Larne Port in a ramping up of protest action. Protests have been ongoing at the port since P&O’s decision in March to sack almost 800 workers without notice and replace them with cheaper agency staff. At around 2pm on Friday, protesters...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Maths#Tsar#Uk#Stem
Davenport Journal

Middle school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them yelling at a classroom of students and using racial slurs

Middle school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them yelling at a classroom of students and using racial slurs. Both public school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them using racial slurs. Per reports, the video reportedly shows the two teachers yelling at a classroom of students and use the N-word at least twice. In the video, one of the educators told the students that she was tired of the excuse that race plays a factor in how police officers respond to people.
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
U.K.
Washington Examiner

Cancel culture is real in higher education. But its degree does vary significantly

University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth Professor Lucas Mann recently argued in a piece for Slate that he has “never seen classrooms like mine in the pages of the Times” and notes that he sees students struggling with finding their voices and certainly not out of “some sense of political fear and self-silencing.” Mann’s experience as a professor at a regional school in southern Massachusetts and not an elite, national research university is one where his “students work really hard to make others feel welcome because they’re going through the same process. They are, by and large, far gentler with one another’s ideas than their own.” In short, Mann is suggesting that the press and national zeitgeist is focused on a few dozen elite schools which enroll a few hundred-thousand students and not the millions who are enrolled elsewhere in over 5,000 other colleges and universities.
COLLEGES
Slate

I’m a Longtime Professor. The Real Campus “Free Speech Crisis” Is Not What You Think.

I’m a college professor, which is one of those jobs that people outside the profession love to ask you about. For the better part of a decade, most of those conversations have been about one thing: free speech. Are universities, once sites of pure, open intellectual discourse, no longer so pure? What is the future of this endeavor I’ve dedicated my life to, if my peers and I are afraid to speak our minds?
COLLEGES
Lawrence Post

School staff failed to protect a young student from bullying, who took her own life after her classmates and teachers complained that she smelled bad and needed to bathe, new report reveals

The school officials didn’t protect a 10-year-old girl from bullies, who killed herself after students and teachers complained that she smelled, new report reveals. The distressed black girl, who was on the autism spectrum, sprayed her clothes with air freshener after being told by other students and even a teacher that she smelled bad, her family said. The report revealed that the student was told by her classmates and teachers that she smelled and needed to bathe, but reportedly found evidence that she was bullied because of her race or autism. It remains unclear whether the bullying she’d suffered was racist.
SOCIETY
BBC

Black children over-policed in schools, report says

Black children are more likely to face tougher punishments at school because they are viewed as "less innocent" and more adult-like, a report says. This process of "adultification" means black children can feel unsafe and over-policed at school, the Commission on Young Lives in England report says. This can lead...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

'Don't read the comments': misinformed and malicious comments stifle Indigenous voices

Content warning: This article contains mentions of racial discrimination against First Nations people. Comments pages on social media too often constitute an echo-chamber for racist rhetoric being peddled by a combination of the misinformed and the malicious. It seems Australians have, in recent times, recognised racism as a serious problem in this country. Nowhere is the discussion about racism in this country more visible than on social media. Mainstream media outlets have embraced social media as an avenue to publish regular articles about Indigenous peoples and racism. These posts regularly elicit comments that are misinformed, malicious, and aimed at delegitimising Indigenous...
SOCIETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy