Maine State

NEWS CENTER Maine's Feed Maine Telethon is on Thursday, May 5

newscentermaine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn estimated 180,000 are food insecure....

www.newscentermaine.com

NEWS CENTER Maine

Multiple Maine schools receive threats Tuesday

MAINE, USA — Threats have been made against multiple Maine schools Tuesday. Maine State Police assisted in responding to threats against Cony High School and Madison Area Memorial High School, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said. The agency sent a police dog team to do a...
MAINE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Maine sending $850 relief checks to residents

(The Center Square) – Hundreds of thousands of Maine residents will be getting $850 relief checks this year after Gov. Janet Mills' signed a $1.2 billion supplemental budget package on Wednesday. The measure, which was approved with bipartisan support by the state Legislature, calls for spending more than $722...
MAINE STATE
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Society
Local
Maine Government
102.9 WBLM

Maine May Be the Only Place Where a Senate President Will Change a Flat for a Local Newscaster

"Vacationland." "Welcome Home." "The Way Life Should Be." All are either references to Maine or messages written on signs letting you know that you've entered Maine on the Turnpike or another entryway. And while most, if not all, states tend to have cutesy little sayings like this, few are as true as Maine's. And the proof was on full display yesterday morning at the Maine State House in Augusta, bub.
NECN

Woman Seriously Injured in Maine Shooting

A woman was seriously injured in an early-morning shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Thursday. Police said a 24-year-old woman was shot on Arch Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m., News Center Maine reports. The woman was taken to an area hospital, and police said she was listed in serious condition. There...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

A toxic, self-cloning worm that poops out of its mouth is invading Maine

(BDN) -- A toxic, predatory invasive worm capable of unlimited self-cloning has arrived in Maine. The first sightings were reported last fall from southern and central parts of Maine of the hammerhead worm, a flatworm that can range from 8- to 15-inches long and is distinguished by the unique hammer or shovel-shaped head.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

9 Majestic Maine Lakes That Need To Be On Your Bucket List

Maine's love affair with boating, fishing, and other aquatic activities goes way beyond the fact that the state sits on the Atlantic Ocean. The state is filled with literally thousands of ponds and lakes. These inland bodies of water range in size from a few hundred square feet to thousands...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire man killed in head-on crash in Maine

NORTH BERWICK, Maine — A New Hampshire man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in North Berwick. Police said it appears Christopher Sousa, 39, of Somersworth, crossed into oncoming traffic along Route 9 near the town line with Wells, Maine, at about 4:35 p.m. and hit an oncoming pickup truck head-on.
NORTH BERWICK, ME
Q97.9

Relax and Camp Overnight at this Lavender Farm in Maine

Lavender is supposed to be calming, every night I use lavender essential oil to relax. However, I just found out that there is a lavender farm in Maine. Braun's Riverside Lavender Farm is located only 30 minutes from Portland, located on the banks of the Saco River, and is privately owned and operated by retired Master Gunnery Sergeant Mark Braun and his wife Tammy.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Here Are 25 Beautiful Maine Cities, Towns That You Have to Visit in the Summer

And that includes the birthplace of Patrick Dempsey. We asked Mainers, what is a must-go-to town or city in Maine this summer. Maine is a very large state, so hitting all the beauty in one visit is not possible, but these 25 places were deemed 'don't miss' destinations. You'll notice some obvious favorites like Bar Harbor, Old Orchard Beach, and Ogunquit. No need to tell tourists about those places. Try to go as a Mainer and you'll be stuck in traffic at either of these popular places. But Mainers also mentioned some off-the-beaten-path places that don't get enough respect, like Lewiston.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Group Suing Maine to Overturn Sunday Hunting Prohibition

A group of hunters is suing the state of Maine in hopes of ending the Sunday hunting ban. Hunters are taking another shot at ending the prohibition on Sunday hunting in Maine. Back in March, a bill that would have lifted the ban was shot down in committee. LD 1033 would have allowed landowners to hunt wild animals and wild birds on their private property, on Sundays. Landowners can also give written permission to other individuals, allowing them to hunt on the landowners' private property on Sundays.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

After 70 Years, Maine Family Finally Gets Headstone Back

It took a bit of sleuthing by a kind stranger, but a mid-coast Maine family finally has the headstone for the relative's grave back. According to WGME, Captain Jim Harkins was walking his dog at his lake house in the town of Warren when he came across something that kind of looked like a graves. He grabbed for a shovel and started digging. A short time later, he unearthed the gravestone for a woman named Eleanor, who passed away in 1870.
WARREN, ME

Community Policy