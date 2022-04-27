ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Deputies: Man who went missing during Baker Act evaluation found safe

 2 days ago
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Update: The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says Glenn Davison Jr. has been located and is safe. Previous story: Hernando County deputies are asking for help in finding a man they say walked out of a health facility during...

#Mental Health#Health Facility#Mental Illness#Law Enforcement
