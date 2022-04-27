ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP lawmakers approve reducing max weeks of unemployment from 26 to 16

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans in the Iowa House and Senate have agreed to reduce the maximum duration of state unemployment benefits by about 39 percent. In January, Governor Kim Reynolds called on lawmakers to make the cut from 26 to 16 weeks — along with a one-week delay in delivering a person’s first unemployment check. Senate Republicans supported that one-week delay, but House Republicans would only vote to cut the number of weeks a person is eligible for unemployment. The legislation also requires unemployed workers to more quickly accept a job offer that pays less — or lose benefits altogether. Democrats say Iowa’s Republican-controlled government is stooping to a new low that treats workers like public enemies and takes away earned unemployment benefits from those who lose a job through no fault of their own.

