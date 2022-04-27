ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Woman accused of hurling racial slurs, slapping teen over crazy bread

By Nexstar Media Wire, Katelyn Ogle/KFOR
 2 days ago

ENID, Okla. ( KFOR ) – An Oklahoma woman is accused of calling a teenage Little Caesar’s employee racial slurs before slapping him across the face because the pizza joint was out of “crazy bread.”

“He’s shocked and he’s traumatized,” said attorney Ronald “Skip” Kelly. “To intimidate and traumatize a child is about as low as you can go.”

Rachel Scheuerman

Rachel Scheuerman is accused of slapping a 17-year-old Little Caesar’s employee in Enid after she ordered two pizzas and the crazy bread.

“They didn’t have any of the crazy bread,” said Kelly. “She just kind of went foul about the whole issue.”

Kelly said after the 71-year-old drove her van up to the window she then started calling his client racial slurs.

“She proceeds to call him the ‘n-word,’” said Kelly. “She don’t just call him the ‘n-word.’ She prefaces with ‘you f-ing n-word.’”

According to court documents, Scheuerman then asked the teen, “Did that hurt you?” When the teen replied, “no” she got out of her van and slapped him across the face, documents stated.

“This young man did the best that he could do to control himself and wait until he got home to tell his parents what had happened to him,” said Kelly.

Two weeks later, Scheuerman was charged with a “malicious harassment based upon race” misdemeanor, which is punishable by imprisonment for up to one year and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

“What was more painful to him was the fact that it took so long for anything to be addressed in reference to this,” said Kelly.

The Garfield County District Attorney, Michael Fields, said Enid police could not arrest Scheuerman because officers did not witness the incident for themselves. Field said Enid officers had to pass the case off to the DA so prosecutors could conduct their own interviews before getting an approved arrest warrant through the courts.

“They had the video. The police department had it. Little Caesar’s had it,” said Kelly. “How many people do you have to talk about when you see the person, that is now the defendant, doing everything that the victim said happened to him.”

Court documents show that when a manager asked Scheuerman what happened, she said, “I harassed him like I always do.” She later told police she was just “joking around with the kid,” and then said, “you know how it is.”

“These types of cases would not have taken that long if the parties would have been reversed,” said Kelly. “No one should get the privilege to violate somebody else’s space, somebody else’s body, somebody else’s rights.”

KFOR has attempted to reach Scheuerman for comment, but she has not replied.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

