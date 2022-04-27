ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Real Estate Briefs: Park 108 opens, Southeastern Designer Showhouse & more

By Collin Kelley
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0wOq_0fLnX9A500
Park 108

Toll Brothers has announced the opening of Park 108 , a boutique community of 33 condominium residences in Decatur. Home buyers are invited to visit the sales center located at 2600 Talley Street. The development has studio, one- and two-bedroom home designs ranging from 504 to 1,364 square feet and are priced from the mid-$200,000s. Park108 features a blend of modern design while preserving the authentic characteristics of the 1930s building, which was originally home to the Southern Bell telephone switchboard. Find out more by visiting tollbrothers.com/GA.

Compass of Greater Atlanta has launched its regional Luxury Division in the metro market. The regionaldivision was developed to market elite properties with resources such as custom campaigns, property branding, specialized advertising/media outreach, sophisticated marketing materials, and networking events. Find out more at luxuryatcompass.com/atlanta.

Dorsey Alston, Realtors is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Roy Dorsey and Robert Alston founded the company in 1947. For years, transactions by Dorsey and a handful of agents drove the company. When businessman Paul Rogers acquired it in 1986 there were less than 20 agents who represented clients in Buckhead and Ansley Park exclusively from an office on Howell Mill Road. Michael Rogers became just the third owner in the company’s long history following the passing of his father.  “For 75 years, Dorsey Alston has been a part of the fabric of Atlanta’s neighborhoods,” Michael Rogers said. “The keys to our longevity and our success are our agents and our staff, which we put first in everything we do. Our culture is our number one priority.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wfgu0_0fLnX9A500
Southeast Designer Showhouse & Gardens

The Southeastern Designer Showhouse & Gardens continues through May 8 at 3628 Castlegate Drive NW in Buckhead. The custom-built, 9,300-square-foot home was inspired by vacation properties in Cape Cod and Jackson Hole. The work of top interior and landscape designers will be on view during the tour, which will take place Thursdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. Visit southeasternshowhouse.com for tickets and details.

Developer Kolter Urban has selected Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty to lead sales at The Dillon , a new luxury condo project in Buckhead. A temporary sales gallery is open at 2451 Peachtree Road. The Dillion features 144 homes over 18 floors. For more information about The Dillon, visit thedillonbuckhead.com.

The post Real Estate Briefs: Park 108 opens, Southeastern Designer Showhouse & more appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Life science hub, apartments break ground adjacent to Georgia Tech

Ground has been broken for the first phase of a mixed-use life science hub and apartment complex adjacent to the Georgia Tech campus. According to developer Trammell Crow Company (TCC), the project will include the only ground-up commercial lab space under construction in the metro area. The development will be located in the newly re-christened […] The post Life science hub, apartments break ground adjacent to Georgia Tech appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

New $187 million mixed-use building proposed for Perimeter Center ￼

A mixed-use development is in early concept stages for the Perimeter area.  Representatives from the real estate development company Trammell Crow Company spoke to the Dunwoody Development Authority on Thursday to discuss early ideas for a 22-story office and retail building at 246 Perimeter Center Parkway.  Brandon Houston of Trammell Crow said the project would […] The post New $187 million mixed-use building proposed for Perimeter Center ￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Novelis plans to lure workers to new Buckhead office with ‘hoteling’ concept

Construction of a 13-story office tower that is part of a major makeover of Buckhead’s upscale Phipps Plaza mall is nearing completion. Its first tenant is set to move in this fall with a fresh take on office design it hopes will lure workers back after two years of remote work due to the COVID-19 […] The post Novelis plans to lure workers to new Buckhead office with ‘hoteling’ concept appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Business
Decatur, GA
Real Estate
Local
Georgia Business
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
City
Decatur, GA
Atlanta, GA
Real Estate
City
Buckhead, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Decatur, GA
Business
Architectural Digest

Step Inside a Zen Modernist Home That Brims with Art and Design

When designer and curator Lisa Perry heads to the office from her home on Long Island’s East End, she drives some 20 minutes to Onna House, the Zen modernist home originally built for the well-known Pop Art collectors Robert and Ethel Scull, in 1962. There, at the home she overhauled with Brooklyn-based practice Harper Design + Build, she is surrounded by works of art and design objects, all of which flaunt the imprint of female talents—think a multimedia book installation seemingly plucked from a vintage library by Julie Wolfe, Kelly Behun’s sleek, ebonized, ash and cast metal table, and geometry-patterned glazed ceramics from Sabra Moon Elliot. As of May 28, the public is invited to tour Onna House on a by appointment basis and to see Perry’s personal collection up close.
BROOKLYN, NY
AtlantaCivicCircle

As housing affordability worsens, what will it take for Atlanta to better use residential space?

A Place Properties home being dropped onto a foundation in English Avenue.(Credit: Lydia Mayfield Photography) When Atlanta Civic Circle reported on metro housing leaders’ visions for denser, more diverse, and, therefore, more affordable residential communities this time last year, it gave public officials plenty of food for thought—and even some explicit legislative proposals.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: Encore lounge closes; state to honor Cathy, Franklin; MARTA job fair

Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro on Luckie Street in Downtown closed Sunday night after a series of violent crimes prompted the city to label it a “nuisance property” and the building’s owner moved to evict the nightclub. The most recent incident was the shooting death of a security guard at the location in February. Encore […] The post News Briefs: Encore lounge closes; state to honor Cathy, Franklin; MARTA job fair appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Real Estate Brokerage#Briefs#Ansley Park#Park 108 Toll Brothers#Southern Bell#Compass#Greater Atlanta#Luxury Division#Howell Mill Road
mansionglobal.com

The Art of Adding Classical Details to a New Home

Wood flooring, custom trim and symmetrical design can transform a cookie-cutter house into a timeless interior. A new house might feature amenities aplenty yet be short on what some home buyers desire most: character. Thankfully, with a little bit of artistry and expertise, a space lacking historical details can be...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody to hold second open house for Perimeter Center development ￼

Dunwoody residents are invited to give feedback about the future of Perimeter Center on April 30.  This is the second community open house for Dunwoody’s Edge City 2.0 project, which is a collaborative project between the city and the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts (PCIDs) to study what future economic growth and development could look like […] The post Dunwoody to hold second open house for Perimeter Center development ￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
AL.com

Work begins on $51.4 million Madison County apartment complex

Construction is beginning on a $51.4 million apartment complex in Madison County. Real estate investment firm Advenir Oakley Capital is developing LEO at Flint Crossing. Capstone Building Corp. is the general contractor, and Nequette Architecture and Design is the project’s architect. LEO at Flint Crossing is located at 141...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
CBS 46

City of Atlanta wants to turn former brick company into park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Atlanta is working to transform the site of the former Chattahoochee Brick Company. The company was founded by former Atlanta Mayor James W. English in the 1870s. The company used hundreds of African American convicts to make bricks. On Tuesday, current Atlanta Mayor...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

‘Hidden Perimeter’ tour to reveal secrets of the area ￼

The Perimeter Community Improvement Districts (PCIDs) will host a self-guided walking tour sharing hidden secrets of the Perimeter area throughout May.  The tour comes from the PCIDs’ Perimeter Connects program, which aims to support the Perimeter area by offering consulting services and improving access and mobility in the area. The walking tour, called “Hidden Perimeter,” […] The post ‘Hidden Perimeter’ tour to reveal secrets of the area ￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven comes to agreement with DeKalb over Brookhaven Park ￼

Brookhaven has come to an agreement with DeKalb County over the ownership of Brookhaven Park.  At a Tuesday Brookhaven City Council meeting, the council approved a settlement and intergovernmental agreement with DeKalb County transferring the eastern section of Brookhaven Park – or the section next to Peachtree Road – to the city for $1.  “This […] The post Brookhaven comes to agreement with DeKalb over Brookhaven Park ￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Japanese Restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Established in 2015, the restaurant serves various Japanese comfort dishes alongside an extensive sake menu. Their food and drinks are amazing. The services are excellent even when understaffed, and the ambience is casual. It’s a fast-paced place and ideal for catching up with buddies. Its menu has options for everyone, and you will love the authenticity and freshness of the meals. It offers military discounts and provides reusable tableware.
ATLANTA, GA
Paige Minds The Gap

Can’t miss events happening in Atlanta in May 2022

Things are heating up in Atlanta! Enjoy some family time in this gorgeous spring weather with the best upcoming events happening in Atlanta this May. Step back in time to 16th century England with the 32-acre Newcastle village filled with over 150 artisan craft shops, 10 stages for lively entertainment, pubs and taverns, and plenty of food vendors. Live like a King or Queen with costumes, skill carnival games, human-powered rides, and giant roasted turkey legs.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven approves resolution to redevelop blighted areas￼

Months after rejecting a similar resolution, the Brookhaven City Council voted to approve a resolution that under Georgia law would allow the city to redevelop “blighted” areas of the community.  The council passed the resolution, which states that one or more “pockets of blight” exist in the city, during a Tuesday meeting. Passing this resolution […] The post Brookhaven approves resolution to redevelop blighted areas￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Community service nonprofits return to Sandy Springs’ southside

Community Assistance Center (CAC), LaAmistad, and Los Niños Primeros made their return on April 27 to the southside of Sandy Springs at the same location off Northwood Drive but in a brand new building. The three nonprofits worked with the developer of the building at 120 Northwood Drive to assure space for them on the […] The post Community service nonprofits return to Sandy Springs’ southside appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy