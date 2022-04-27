ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Williamson County closer to removing Confederate flag from county seal

By Alicia Patton
 2 days ago

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a two-year wait, Williamson County is getting closer to removing the Confederate flag from the county seal.

In 2020, the Williamson County Commission voted to request permission to make the move of removing the flag from the Tennessee Historical Commission. The state’s Heritage Protection Act limits the removal or changing of historical memorials unless the Tennessee Historical Commission grants permission.

In a meeting held April 22, the Tennessee Historical Commission ruled unanimously the Williamson County seal was not a memorial and therefore did not fall under the protection of the Heritage Protection Act. The vote pushes Williamson County a little closer to removing the flag from the official county seal.

Courtesy: Williamson County

The Williamson County Democratic Party called for the retirement of the seal due to the Confederate battle flag display.

The Williamson County seal dates back to the 1960s. According to Williamson County, the upper left section of the seal, where the Confederate flag is housed, “depicts a flag and cannon, which symbolizes the rich history in the county.”

The current seal was adopted in 1968 at the height of the Civil Rights movement. It was designed by county historian Virginia Bowman and journalist James H. Armistead, according to the county’s website, and “features four quadrants representing the diversity of the county.”

The Battle of Franklin was fought on November 30, 1864. An estimated 1,750 Confederate soldiers were killed, 3,800 were wounded and 702 were reported missing or captured.

