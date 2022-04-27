Macro & Close-Up Photography

Granted, Thingyfy’s approach gives you a bit of flexibility. It has six different pinholes you can select by twisting a ring on the camera. It also has a “zoom” — basically, it changes the focal length of the device by moving the hole farther away from your focal plane. Both are clever features that give photographers and videographers a bit more flexibility. But the sheer audacity of sticking a $430 price tag on this thing — even if it’s offering them at $220 for the preorder campaign — is audacity beyond words. Noting that the company has already had 754 preorders and that the campaign is at almost $200,000 with 20 days to go has me swearing under my breath and sputtering with fury.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 4 DAYS AGO