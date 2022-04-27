ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Macro & Close-Up Photography

 2 days ago

Join local nature photographer Valerie Hoffman on Thursday, May 12, to discover and capture the beauty of the macroscopic life that exists under our feet! During the “Macro & Up-close Photography” workshop, Hoffman will share her tips and tricks for artfully capturing the smaller things that catch our eye...

www.bctv.org

makeuseof.com

What Is a Fresnel Lens and How Is It Used in Photography?

If you're looking to branch out from the basics of photography equipment, a Fresnel lens may be something to consider adding to your kit. But what is a Fresnel lens, and how is it used in photography?. This article will answer both of the questions listed above, plus more. What...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

The Secret of Finding Compositions in Photography

On some days, we can see one composition beside another, but on other days, it is hard to find just a single one. What is the difference between those days, and how can we increase our chances to find outstanding compositions all the time?. In my latest YouTube video, I...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

How To Nail Your Exposure in Bird Photography Every Time

With fast action and rapidly changing backdrops, getting the correct exposure can be a real challenge in bird photography. With the right techniques and a bit of practice, however, you can ensure consistently correct exposures, and this fantastic video tutorial will show you everything you need to know. Coming to...
ANIMALS
ARTnews

Brainstorm! In Venice, the Prada Foundation Has Brains on Its Mind During the Biennale

Click here to read the full article. As the Venice Biennale preview nears its end, I always begins to wonder: Which shows and artworks will stick with me? Why will so much of what I have seen vanish from my memory? And what will my brain actually decide to hold onto? A wildly discursive show that just opened at the Prada Foundation in Venice takes up some similar questions, delving into how people have tried to understand, rework, and fix the human brain over thousands of years. Titled “It Begins with an Idea,” the exhibition is part of an ongoing “Human...
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Architectural Digest

Step Inside a Zen Modernist Home That Brims with Art and Design

When designer and curator Lisa Perry heads to the office from her home on Long Island’s East End, she drives some 20 minutes to Onna House, the Zen modernist home originally built for the well-known Pop Art collectors Robert and Ethel Scull, in 1962. There, at the home she overhauled with Brooklyn-based practice Harper Design + Build, she is surrounded by works of art and design objects, all of which flaunt the imprint of female talents—think a multimedia book installation seemingly plucked from a vintage library by Julie Wolfe, Kelly Behun’s sleek, ebonized, ash and cast metal table, and geometry-patterned glazed ceramics from Sabra Moon Elliot. As of May 28, the public is invited to tour Onna House on a by appointment basis and to see Perry’s personal collection up close.
BROOKLYN, NY
Fstoppers

How a Photography Business Became a Shipwreck

Why do some photography businesses fail? Training courses talk about how to make a business work, but overlook the commonplace mistakes. This is how not to run a business, with five lessons from a photography business that stank and sank. One of the big problems in this world is that...
PHOTOGRAPHY
TechCrunch

Pinhole Pro Max is a $400 tax on stupid photographers

Granted, Thingyfy’s approach gives you a bit of flexibility. It has six different pinholes you can select by twisting a ring on the camera. It also has a “zoom” — basically, it changes the focal length of the device by moving the hole farther away from your focal plane. Both are clever features that give photographers and videographers a bit more flexibility. But the sheer audacity of sticking a $430 price tag on this thing — even if it’s offering them at $220 for the preorder campaign — is audacity beyond words. Noting that the company has already had 754 preorders and that the campaign is at almost $200,000 with 20 days to go has me swearing under my breath and sputtering with fury.
PHOTOGRAPHY
NYLON

Garrett Bruce On The Art Of Concert Photography

There’s nothing quite like the energy of live music, and perhaps no one knows the thrill of capturing that scene better than concert photographers. “A live show is sort of like fishing,” photographer Garrett Bruce tells NYLON over a Zoom call when prompted about the challenge of framing the perfect shot. “You really don't know what you're going to get.”
PRINCETON, NJ
ARTnews

98-Year-Old Computer Art Pioneer Vera Molnar Is Presenting At The Venice Biennale For The First Time

Click here to read the full article. The NFT boom has renewed people’s interest in the earlier phases of the digital art movement, and with that renewed attention, Vera Molnar, 98, is now an object of fascination. Considered to be the first woman artist to incorporate computers in her practice, Molnar is enjoying long awaited recognition for her contributions and will now be presenting her work at the Venice Biennale for the first time . Curated by Francesca Franco, Molnar will present her new work Icône 2020 at a Collateral Event at the Atelier Muranese. “I wanted to connect by two passions,”...
DESIGN
makeuseof.com

How to Shoot White Background Photography: 8 Tips

Photography is a varied field, and you can use lighting and backgrounds to create all kinds of interesting pieces. White backgrounds are frequently used during photoshoots, but getting the exact shots you want is tricky if you’re a beginner in those circumstances. White background photography requires having a good...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

How Music Can Impact Our Photography

There are sometimes surprising overlaps between photography and music. The more we learn about music, the more we can understand how that knowledge can improve our photography. At the same time as Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt, Mendelssohn, Paganini, and Schubert were at the height of their musical powers, Joseph Nicéphore Niépce...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

What It Really Takes to Be a Landscape Photographer

Being a landscape photographer means some incredible experiences and the chance to capture remarkable natural beauty, but it is not a walk in the park. If you are interested in the genre and curious about the sort of time and effort you will need to invest and the hardships you will have to endure, check out this fantastic video that will show you what really goes into being a landscape photographer.
PHOTOGRAPHY
DIY Photography

How to take classical musician portraits that rock

If you shoot portraits at all I can almost guarantee that you’ll get asked at some point by a musician to have some images taken. Whether you’re a professional or an amateur it doesn’t seem to matter. Musicians are generally hungry for photographs and need a constant carousel of images for their publicity and social media.
VISUAL ART
Fstoppers

playing with tones to create mood

I am a photographer and i love to experiment with tones in my images. Like all other photographers, i love what i do. i started out knowing nothing and i am still learning. I think its been 8 years since i have been doing photography. Respectfully, i would like to...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Field & Stream

Q&A: Custom Net-Maker Tina Lewis Talks Art, Music, and Fly Fishing

Field & Stream caught back up with Tina Lewis, proprietor of The Wayward Trading Post, whom we featured in a story earlier this year. Lewis was a proposal-development specialist in a multi-billion-dollar pharmaceutical company and dropped everything to start making fly-fishing landing nets from her wood shop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Custom-made, handcrafted, and often adorned with original artwork or artifacts, Lewis’s nets sell for anywhere from $100 to $1,000. Through them, she expresses her passion for art, music, the outdoors, and the stories of her clients. Below is our conversation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
POPSUGAR

Brad Mondo's Journey From Assistant Stylist to YouTube Stardom

Welcome to Big Break, where some of the most influential figures in the beauty industry reflect on the moments that made them — from the good to the bad and everything in between. Here, hairstylist Brad Mondo shares how he got his start in a small salon in Massachusetts before making it big on YouTube and then launching his brand, XMondo Hair.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

