The NFL draft is always a matter of opinion, and everyone is different. The choice by the Minnesota Vikings to trade down from 12 with the Detroit Lions was far from popular. The Vikings received picks 32, 34, and 66 in exchange for 12 and 46. Whatever your initial thoughts are on the trade, it is essential to look at the draft board with Lewis Cine, now a Viking, and Minnesota set to pick second in round 2.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO