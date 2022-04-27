ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in custody, accused of shooting man in the head, Akron police say

By Julia Bingel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man was arrested Monday and charged in connection with a shooting which happened over the weekend. Akron police said Dustin Fenwick shot...

