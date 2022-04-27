ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

EXCLUSIVE: 'I took her to TGIs!' James Argent reveals he secretly dated a woman from his gym following Gemma Collins split - but is turning his back on romance to focus on recovery

By Rebecca Davison for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

James Argent has revealed he recently secretly dated a woman from his gym but has now turned his back on romance to focus on his recovery from drug addiction.

The former TOWIE star, 34, told MailOnline during an exclusive interview that he took his date to TGI Fridays after leaving it too late to book anywhere the day before Valentine's Day earlier this year.

Arg, who took his love interest out for dinner where he had fajitas and mocktails before special screening of The Bodyguard at Westfield Stratford, revealed there hasn't been a second date since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yxFRi_0fLnWNyH00
Putting himself first: James Argent has revealed he secretly dated a woman from his gym but has since turned his back on romance in order to focus on his recovery from drug addiction

The reality personality said that part of the reason is because he doesn't feel 'ready' for anything serious while committing to staying sober and healthy after a lengthy battle with drug addiction and binge eating.

Clarifying that this woman was different to ones who had been reported previously, Arg said: 'At the moment, I'm single and although there have been some stories recently that there's been a mystery girl...

'I did have one date, on Valentine's Day and I did meet her at the gym.'

He said: 'I couldn't get booked in any restaurant at all so we ended up going for TGI Fridays. I got chicken fajitas and a mocktail so that was good and I definitely got a Tango Ice Blast.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UhK0G_0fLnWNyH00
Ex-files: The TV star has been famously linked to Gemma Collins, 41, who he had an on-off relationship with since 2012 before finally calling it quits in 2020

Arg went on to reveal how he doesn't think the romance will go any further due to having mutual friends and it being a bit 'too close to home'.

He explained: 'There hasn't been a second date and that's the truth. I think it's a bit close to home cos we both go to the same gym and have mutual friends but I will see them again for sure. I think we've just both been busy.'

The TV star has been famously linked to Gemma Collins, 41, who he had an on-off relationship with since 2012 before finally calling it quits in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rpcwN_0fLnWNyH00
Not moving forward: Arg, who took his love interest out for dinner where he ate fajitas and drank mocktails before special screening of The Bodyguard at Westfield Stratford, revealed that there hasn't been a second date since

Arg's other high profile romance was with another of his former co-star's Lydia Bright, who he remains close friends with to this day.

Arg said he has been keeping his options open with other love interests, but isn't looking for anything serious too soon.

He said: 'I do still keep in contact with her, I just haven't seen her physically, I have spoken to some other girls and stuff but it's important to get through this year and focus on myself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WAGri_0fLnWNyH00
Close: Arg's other high profile romance was with another of his former co-star's Lydia Bright, who he remains close friends with to this day

'It could be detrimental to myself. I may have the odd date, kiss of a cuddle but in terms of a serious relationship, I think that might be a bit further down the line.'

Speaking to the future, he said: 'I would love for a lovely women to join me in my home in Woodford Green, yeah I'd love for her to come and live with me and potentially have kids.'

Arg, who has lost an incredible 11 stone since having a gastric sleeve fitted, has been focusing on maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Discussing his journey to recovery, Arg said: 'I think I've had to learn a very tough and hard lesson, sometimes when you're clean sober for a long period of time, you get this stinking thinking where you think you don't need to go to meetings anymore.

'You can also start to forget how bad things were in the past and you can even tell yourself, "Oh this time it might be different, I can have a few drinks, I can manage it this time, I can control it this time, " but when you're an addict you can't.

'If you don't continue to work on your recovery then you're going to end up relapsing so I've had to learn the hard way in the past and now I know that recovery has got to come first and I've got to work on this for the rest of my life if I want to be happy and healthy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKcOs_0fLnWNyH00
Half the size: Arg, who has lost an incredible 11 stone since having a gastric sleeve fitted, has been focusing on maintaining a healthy lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Gogglebox's Julie Malone reveals she's finally set to celebrate her eldest son Lee's wedding after he tied the knot in a legal ceremony during the Covid pandemic

Gogglebox's Julie Malone has revealed that her eldest son Lee is set to celebrate his wedding with a family party next week. The reality star took to Instagram to share the update with her followers, revealing her son was finally celebrating the occasion after legally tying the knot last year in the midst of the Covid pandemic.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'Things have got serious pretty quickly': Jason Bell dating Nadine Coyle lookalike after on/off 11-year relationship with the Girls Aloud star

Nadine Coyle's former fiancé Jason Bell has reportedly been dating a make-up artist called Jourdan Walker. Jason and Nadine split in 2019 after 11 years together but have remained amicable, happily moving in together when the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020. But now its seems that the American football...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lydia Bright
Person
Gemma Collins
Person
James Argent
Tri-City Herald

‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Molly Roloff: Rare Photos of the Former Reality Star

There she is! Molly Roloff largely stays out of the spotlight these days – despite having grown up in front of the cameras on Little People, Big World. TLC viewers were first introduced to Amy and Matt Roloff and their four children, Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob, in March 2006. Since then, all four children have gotten married, with Molly and brothers Jeremy and Jacob each choosing to leave the series. While Jeremy and wife Audrey Roloff remain in the headlines for their podcast, outside projects and adorable family, Molly and Jacob have opted for a more private life with their growing families.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Towie#Tgi Fridays
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Isabel Roloff Owns up to Major Mistake

Former Little People, Big World star Isabel Roloff apologized to fans for using filters often on Instagram. A recent discussion with her husband, Jacob Roloff, inspired her to talk about filters in two recent Instagram Story posts. When she had trouble finding a good filter to use for a social media post, Jacob suggested this was another reason why people should not use them. Isabel told him, "Some people are born beautiful," but she quickly realized she shouldn't put herself down.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Flip or Flop Star Christina Hall’s Husband Defends Her After News About Their Secret Wedding Breaks

As much as it’s pretty clear that loads of people would love to be famous (even if only for a short time), it’s also obvious that living part of your life very publicly would probably be difficult. Your every move would be commented on and judged by strangers who don’t know the full story and may not have your best interest at heart. For nearly a full decade now, former Flip or Flop star Christina Hall has known what it’s like to deal with rumors, and now her new husband has come to her defense after news about their secret wedding broke.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Everything Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Have Said About Moving On Following Their Split

A new normal. Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney haven't held back when it comes to discussing their futures following their split. In March 2022, the reality stars shocked their followers when they announced their breakup via social media. “Well this sucks," the TomTom co-owner wrote via Instagram. "I’m not the victim. Not […]
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Michelle Keegan celebrates her exciting news with blissful break

Former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan let fans in on a big beauty secret after sharing a snap of her go-to destination for a relaxing beauty break. The 34-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday and posted a photo of Derma Spa in Milton Keynes where she enjoyed some "pamper time."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Holly Willoughby's new management firm boasts earnings of more than £305,000 as the company publishes its first accounts since she split from longtime agents

Holly Willoughby's company has earnings of more than £305,000 as she has shared its first accounts since splitting from her agents and taking control of her cash. The This Morning presenter, 41, departed from YMU Entertainment, which also represents her co-host Phillip Schofield, Ant and Dec and Davina McCall, after 13 years in 2020 to establish her own company.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

347K+
Followers
33K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy