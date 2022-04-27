Freeze Warning issued for Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central, southeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central, southeastern and east central Kansas. Target Area: Butler; Greenwood The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Butler County in south central Kansas Greenwood County in southeastern Kansas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 954 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Eureka, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eureka, Madison, Hamilton, Rosalia, Climax, Virgil, Eureka City Lake, Beaumont, Thrall, Eureka Airport and Piedmont. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0