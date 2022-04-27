ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke County, WV

Freeze Warning issued for Brooke, Eastern Preston, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .Water levels are getting closer to Major Flood Stage. This is expected to occur Saturday into Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 41.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Friday was 41.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 43.0 feet Tuesday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to slick and snowpacked roads and limited visibility.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wilkin The National Weather Service in Grand Forks ND has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. .Water levels are expected to rise again back into Minor Flood Stage Sunday and crest early next week within Minor Stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Wahpeton. * WHEN...From Sunday morning to Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Storm sewer valves are closed and interior pumping begins (Breckenridge). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 10.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday morning to a crest of 12.5 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Atchison, Doniphan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .Water levels are getting closer to Major Flood Stage. This is expected to occur Saturday into Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 41.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Friday was 41.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 43.0 feet Tuesday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Coffey, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for east central Kansas. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Franklin The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Franklin County in east central Kansas Anderson County in east central Kansas Southeastern Coffey County in east central Kansas * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 941 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Le Roy, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Garnett, Richmond, Greeley, Lane, Westphalia and Le Roy. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central, southeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central, southeastern and east central Kansas. Target Area: Butler; Greenwood The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Butler County in south central Kansas Greenwood County in southeastern Kansas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 954 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Eureka, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eureka, Madison, Hamilton, Rosalia, Climax, Virgil, Eureka City Lake, Beaumont, Thrall, Eureka Airport and Piedmont. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTH CENTRAL PLATTE COUNTIES At 946 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rushville, or 10 miles south of Elwood, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Rushville and De Kalb. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Grant Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Grant County through 1045 PM CDT At 1012 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from the Kansas state line northwest of Renfrow to near Wakita. Movement was southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Medford, Pond Creek, Lamont, Wakita, Deer Creek, Jefferson and Renfrow. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GRANT COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Greenwood A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GREENWOOD COUNTY At 945 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles northwest of Eureka, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Greenwood County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Montgomery, Page, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Montgomery; Page; Shelby SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 160 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST IOWA MONTGOMERY PAGE SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CLARINDA, HARLAN, RED OAK, AND SHENANDOAH.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Andrew, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Andrew; Buchanan; Caldwell; Clinton; Daviess; DeKalb; Gentry; Harrison; Nodaway; Platte; Worth The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Buchanan County in northwestern Missouri Worth County in northwestern Missouri Western Daviess County in north central Missouri Clinton County in northwestern Missouri Gentry County in northwestern Missouri Western Harrison County in north central Missouri Western Caldwell County in north central Missouri Eastern Nodaway County in northwestern Missouri Northeastern Platte County in west central Missouri Eastern Andrew County in northwestern Missouri DeKalb County in northwestern Missouri * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1007 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Ravenwood to 7 miles east of St. Joseph to Weston, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include St. Joseph, Maryville, Cameron, Savannah, Bethany, Plattsburg, Lathrop, Hamilton, Gallatin, Albany, Weston, Gower, Stanberry, Maysville, King City, Grant City, Stewartsville, Agency, Trimble and Edgerton. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 33 and 86. Interstate 29 between mile markers 24 and 53. Interstate 229 between mile markers 0 and 1. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Knox, Madison, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Osage, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Douglas; Jackson; Jefferson; Osage; Shawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR WESTERN JEFFERSON...SHAWNEE...NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS...NORTHERN OSAGE AND SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 942 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hoyt to 3 miles north of Berryton to near Scranton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...A 76 MPH wind gust was reported at Forbes Field in Topeka at 9:34 PM CDT. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Topeka, Carbondale, Valley Falls, Tecumseh, Richland, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Perry, Meriden, Scranton, Hoyt, Ozawkie, Lecompton, Pauline, Perry Lake, Grantville and Berryton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 351 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 155 and 193. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Sioux, South Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: North Sioux; South Sioux HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Sioux County, Niobrara County and Goshen County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
SIOUX COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Bennett, Haakon, Jackson, Mellette, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Bennett; Haakon; Jackson; Mellette; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Todd; Tripp HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts around 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD

