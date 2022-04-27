Freeze Warning issued for Brooke, Eastern Preston, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .Water levels are getting closer to Major Flood Stage. This is expected to occur Saturday into Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 41.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Friday was 41.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 43.0 feet Tuesday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.

KITTSON COUNTY, MN ・ 56 MINUTES AGO