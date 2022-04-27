Freeze Warning issued for Brooke, Eastern Preston, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Andrew; Buchanan; Caldwell; Clinton; Daviess; DeKalb; Gentry; Harrison; Nodaway; Platte; Worth The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Buchanan County in northwestern Missouri Worth County in northwestern Missouri Western Daviess County in north central Missouri Clinton County in northwestern Missouri Gentry County in northwestern Missouri Western Harrison County in north central Missouri Western Caldwell County in north central Missouri Eastern Nodaway County in northwestern Missouri Northeastern Platte County in west central Missouri Eastern Andrew County in northwestern Missouri DeKalb County in northwestern Missouri * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1007 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Ravenwood to 7 miles east of St. Joseph to Weston, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include St. Joseph, Maryville, Cameron, Savannah, Bethany, Plattsburg, Lathrop, Hamilton, Gallatin, Albany, Weston, Gower, Stanberry, Maysville, King City, Grant City, Stewartsville, Agency, Trimble and Edgerton. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 33 and 86. Interstate 29 between mile markers 24 and 53. Interstate 229 between mile markers 0 and 1. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
