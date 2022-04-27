ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Coffey, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Franklin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN...ANDERSON AND SOUTHEASTERN COFFEY COUNTIES At 957 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Garnett, moving northeast at 55 mph. A second storm was located near Le Roy. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Garnett, Richmond, Greeley, Lane, Westphalia and Le Roy. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Richland The National Weather Service in Grand Forks ND has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. .Water levels are expected to rise again back into Minor Flood Stage Sunday and crest early next week within Minor Stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Wahpeton. * WHEN...From Sunday morning to Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Storm sewer valves are closed and interior pumping begins (Breckenridge). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 10.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday morning to a crest of 12.5 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coffey, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coffey; Franklin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN...CENTRAL ANDERSON AND SOUTHEASTERN COFFEY COUNTIES At 1014 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast of Neosho Falls, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Garnett, Greeley, Lane, Westphalia and Le Roy. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Douglas; Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Osage; Shawnee TORNADO WATCH 158 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KANSAS ANDERSON COFFEY DOUGLAS FRANKLIN LYON OSAGE SHAWNEE IN NORTHEAST KANSAS JACKSON JEFFERSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BURLINGAME, BURLINGTON, CARBONDALE, EMPORIA, GARNETT, GRANTVILLE, HOLTON, LAWRENCE, LEBO, LYNDON, MCLOUTH, MERIDEN, NORTONVILLE, OSAGE CITY, OSKALOOSA, OTTAWA, OVERBROOK, PERRY, TOPEKA, AND VALLEY FALLS.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
WGAL

Chilly and blustery weather ahead for south-central Pennsylvania

The calendar may say late April, but it's going to feel more like the middle of March in south-central Pennsylvania. Sustained winds will range between 15-25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph this afternoon. The winds will make it feel like the 40s. A stray afternoon shower is possible. A...
YORK, PA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Atchison, Doniphan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greenwood THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL GREENWOOD COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southeastern Kansas.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Bennett, Haakon, Jackson, Mellette, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Bennett; Haakon; Jackson; Mellette; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Todd; Tripp HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts around 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /10 PM CDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Osage, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Douglas; Jackson; Jefferson; Osage; Shawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR WESTERN JEFFERSON...SHAWNEE...NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS...NORTHERN OSAGE AND SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 942 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hoyt to 3 miles north of Berryton to near Scranton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...A 76 MPH wind gust was reported at Forbes Field in Topeka at 9:34 PM CDT. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Topeka, Carbondale, Valley Falls, Tecumseh, Richland, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Perry, Meriden, Scranton, Hoyt, Ozawkie, Lecompton, Pauline, Perry Lake, Grantville and Berryton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 351 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 155 and 193. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to slick and snowpacked roads and limited visibility.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Montgomery, Page, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Montgomery; Page; Shelby SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 160 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST IOWA MONTGOMERY PAGE SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CLARINDA, HARLAN, RED OAK, AND SHENANDOAH.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 22:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southeastern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Greenwood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BUTLER AND GREENWOOD COUNTIES At 1006 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Eureka, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eureka, Madison, Hamilton, Rosalia, Climax, Virgil, Eureka City Lake, Beaumont, Thrall, Eureka Airport and Piedmont. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Andrew, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Andrew; Buchanan; Caldwell; Clinton; Daviess; DeKalb; Gentry; Harrison; Nodaway; Platte; Worth The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Buchanan County in northwestern Missouri Worth County in northwestern Missouri Western Daviess County in north central Missouri Clinton County in northwestern Missouri Gentry County in northwestern Missouri Western Harrison County in north central Missouri Western Caldwell County in north central Missouri Eastern Nodaway County in northwestern Missouri Northeastern Platte County in west central Missouri Eastern Andrew County in northwestern Missouri DeKalb County in northwestern Missouri * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1007 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Ravenwood to 7 miles east of St. Joseph to Weston, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include St. Joseph, Maryville, Cameron, Savannah, Bethany, Plattsburg, Lathrop, Hamilton, Gallatin, Albany, Weston, Gower, Stanberry, Maysville, King City, Grant City, Stewartsville, Agency, Trimble and Edgerton. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 33 and 86. Interstate 29 between mile markers 24 and 53. Interstate 229 between mile markers 0 and 1. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Harding by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Harding; Hermosa Foot Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Northern Meade Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Perkins; Rapid City; Southern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD

