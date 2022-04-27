Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass; Clay; Jackson; Platte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Northern Miami County in east central Kansas Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Johnson County in east central Kansas Northwestern Cass County in west central Missouri Clay County in west central Missouri Platte County in west central Missouri Western Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 957 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of McLouth to near Lawrence to near Pomona, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Gladstone, Grandview, Belton, Prairie Village, Raymore, Gardner, Lansing, Merriam and Mission. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 13. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 27. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 200 and 235. Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 23. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 12. Interstate 470 between mile markers 0 and 8. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 206 and 226. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CASS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO