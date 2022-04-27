ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

2 helicopters crashed into Lake Apopka within 24 hours

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fiXmt_0fLnUujK00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews recovering a helicopter that crashed in Lake Apopka Tuesday said they discovered a second mystery copter in the water Wednesday morning.

Deputies said the second helicopter also went down into the lake on Tuesday later in the day.

Deputies said the pilot of the second helicopter is safe, and that the FAA and NTSB have been notified about the discovery.

Investigators said the pilot in Tuesday’s first crash was brought to shore by a private boat and that they were the only person on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.

